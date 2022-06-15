ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vendor lineup for today’s Farmers Market

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only...

Record-Herald

Chamber welcomes Red Collar Pet Foods

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Red Collar Pet Foods as a member. Red Collar Pet Foods is a leading private label and national brand contract manufacturer of pet food and treats for some of the best-known national pet brands. They’ve been proudly producing high-quality, wholesome, and balanced dry pet food in Fayette County since 1990. Red collar believes in giving back and serving in their community. From volunteering at local organizations to donating pet food, associates play an active role in the community they live and work in. To learn more about Red Collar Pet Foods company or employment opportunities, visit them at www.redcollarpet.com . Pictured: Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherines), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Bill Knisely – Operations Manager, Nick Pierce – Plant Manager, Kyle Brewer – Maintenance Manager, Brian Crooks – Safety Manager, Debbie Jenkins – HR Business Partner, Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), McKenna Brown (Main St. Fayette), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Whitney Gentry (Adena Fayette).
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

2nd Chances Thrift Store Inches Closer To Grand Opening

Ryan Gardner of Celebrity Graphics puts the finishing touches on the sign for 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main, which will be starting to accept donations June 22 and will open for business soon after that. 2nd Chances Thrift State is a true community project which will take “gently...
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Fast Freeze Still Renovating Complete Remodel

CIRCEVILLLE – As reported before, Circleville Fast freeze is currently closed and will reopen with the same traditions as it has held for years. In 2020 owner of the building passed away and since then it has been operated by Karen Nagel who posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook on February 15th, “Well it’s closing day. At 4:30 it’s paper signing time. Today I will lock the door to Circleville Fast Freeze for the last time. Such an emotional day. But I know Paul is proud of me. And when one door closes another one opens. I can do this!! With tears in my eyes but I can do this!! Thanks to all my Amazing friends & Family for all of your support & love to help me make this transition. Love you all so much.”
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WDTN

Jeff Blumer’s Pasta Salad Helps Cool You Down

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – St. Vincent de Paul‘s Jeff Blumer makes a tasty pasta salad to accompany the burgers at your cookout. Hot outside? No worries, this salad will cool you down while you make it in the comfort of your air conditioning.
DAYTON, OH
Record-Herald

Expanding our capacity

This year we are experiencing a lot of rain. No one realizes this more than our Fayette County farmers. We have reached the point that the ground is saturated with water. When that happens the water has no place to go and it takes a great while for the soil to dry up.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

30th season of ‘Rolling Rimples’ concludes

The 30th season of the Rolling Rimples weight loss challenge recently wrapped up. A total of 10 businesses and 69 individuals participated. There was a total loss of 249.6 pounds for the program. The winning team (Community Action Commission Team 3) lost a combined 54.8 pounds and included Julie Stepter,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Lots to see and do locally!

We’re closing in on the Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend and there’ll be plenty of events going on for folks to take part in. Juneteenth, which celebrates the official emancipation of black slaves in 1865, takes place on Sunday. Chillicothe’s Pump House Center for the Arts, along with help from the Ross County NAACP, have been hosting a month-long Juneteenth commemoration with multiple activities and an art exhibit celebrating artists of color. That’ll be on display at the Pump House until June 26th.Father’s Day takes place on Sunday as well, and there’ll be several local events that you can take dad to starting tonight.There’s a Boogie on the Blacktop this evening at the Elks Lodge on Second Street. That’ll run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. That’ll offer food and drink and music. It’ll be $5.00 to get and free to veterans with an ID.The Outdoor Drama Tecumseh is also now underway for its 50th season with evening performances at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also allowing folks to fish in public waters this weekend without need of a fishing license. On Saturday, there’s a Monster Truck Show taking place at the Ross County Fairgrounds.If you don’t mind taking a trip to Waynseville on Saturday, you’ll find the Celtic Fest going on there. On Saturday night, Kenworth holds its first ever Truck Parade in downtown Chillicothe. That’ll begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday and will feature a procession of over 50 trucks, mostly built at the Kenworth Plant in Chillicothe.It’ll be nice and sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures far more comfortable than of late. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
Urbana Citizen

BBQ, fireworks set for July 4

Plans are set for the Fourth of July Rotary Chicken BBQ at Urbana’s Grimes Field. Chicken BBQ tickets are $10 each and will be available to purchase at Farmers and Merchants Bank. The BBQ is carry out only from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The line will begin at...
URBANA, OH
Record-Herald

FCPH provides COVID update/vaccination schedule

Fayette County Public Health received reports of 35 new COVID cases and six new hospitalizations as of the latest weekly COVID-19 update released by the Ohio Department of Health. At-home tests are now widely available and do not get reported to the local health department. As a result, the number...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Rumpke customers seeing higher bills as fuel costs rise

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The high cost of fuel is impacting many industries. Its effects are now spilling over to things like your trash bill. You might have noticed it's getting more expensive. It's called a fuel surcharge. If you're a Rumpke customer, it's been on your bill...
UNION, OH
dayton.com

Dayton distillery to release one of the oldest whiskeys since prohibition

The Belle of Dayton Distillery is releasing its third and oldest batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Friday. “Every barrel from every batch is different,” Michael LaSelle, Belle of Dayton co-founder. “What’s so unique about it is we have a 7-year-old barrel in this. That’s one of the oldest whiskeys I’ve seen released from an Ohio distillery.”
DAYTON, OH

