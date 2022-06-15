Vendor lineup for today’s Farmers Market

We’re closing in on the Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend and there’ll be plenty of events going on for folks to take part in. Juneteenth, which celebrates the official emancipation of black slaves in 1865, takes place on Sunday. Chillicothe’s Pump House Center for the Arts, along with help from the Ross County NAACP, have been hosting a month-long Juneteenth commemoration with multiple activities and an art exhibit celebrating artists of color. That’ll be on display at the Pump House until June 26th.Father’s Day takes place on Sunday as well, and there’ll be several local events that you can take dad to starting tonight.There’s a Boogie on the Blacktop this evening at the Elks Lodge on Second Street. That’ll run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. That’ll offer food and drink and music. It’ll be $5.00 to get and free to veterans with an ID.The Outdoor Drama Tecumseh is also now underway for its 50th season with evening performances at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also allowing folks to fish in public waters this weekend without need of a fishing license. On Saturday, there’s a Monster Truck Show taking place at the Ross County Fairgrounds.If you don’t mind taking a trip to Waynseville on Saturday, you’ll find the Celtic Fest going on there. On Saturday night, Kenworth holds its first ever Truck Parade in downtown Chillicothe. That’ll begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday and will feature a procession of over 50 trucks, mostly built at the Kenworth Plant in Chillicothe.It’ll be nice and sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures far more comfortable than of late. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO