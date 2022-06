VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Natalie Wintch, Valley City Public School board member, has submitted her resignation from the school board effective on June 30, 2022. The school board is seeking applicants interested in filling a one-year interim position during the 2022-2023 school year. The application process will begin on Monday, June 20th and close Thursday, June 30th at 4:00pm. All interested and qualified candidates may complete their applications at the district offices at 460 Central Avenue N., Valley City, ND. All applications must be submitted prior to Thursday, June 30th at 4:00pm.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO