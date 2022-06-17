ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie Man, 23, Identified as Suspect in 5 Local Commercial Robberies

 1 day ago

Source: Anne Arundel Cty Govt

A 23 year old Glen Burnie man was identified as the suspect in 5 recent commercial robberies.

In a press release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department saying that in June 11, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded for a robbery in progress at the Starbucks, 584 Old Mill Road in Millersville. The suspect entered the store, pointed a black handgun at the employees, and stated, "Give me all the money in the register," police said.

"The suspect was handed an unknown amount of U.S. currency, and he fled on foot towards the Cloverleaf Business Park. Based on information obtained at the scene, a suspect vehicle description was obtained," the press release stated. "With the assistance of aviation, K-9 officers, and patrol units, the suspect vehicle was located in the area of Phirne Road East and Nolberry Drive in Glen Burnie.,"

According to police, the suspect, Oshanka Nikesh Gamage, was taken into custody and charged for this incident as well as the following four recent robberies:

May 31, 2022, Armed Robbery, KFC, 8073 Veterans Highway, 22-718951

June 6, 2022, Armed Robbery, Taco Bell, 8081 Veterans Highway, 22-719696

June 7, 2022, Armed Robbery, 7-Eleven, 495 Old Mill Road, 22-719958

June 7, 2022, Armed Robbery, Arby's, 1250 Crain Highway South, 22-719975

