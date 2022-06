WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita says an Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the region Wednesday because of smoke and dust from Texas and New Mexico. The city said Wednesday morning on social media that the current air quality index was 104 as of 8 a.m. According to the EPA, "good" air quality is from 0-50, and a moderate air quality index is from 51 to 100. An AQI over 100 is considered unhealthy.

3 DAYS AGO