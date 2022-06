LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — First thing Friday morning my wife told me the news that an old college friend had died. News of his passing gripped me all day. Any UK basketball fan of the late 1960s will remember the legendary trio of “Issel, Casey and Pratt,” each Mr. Basketball in their home state who led the Wildcats to great seasons — yet barely missing their shot at a national championship.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO