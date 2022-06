Apple's 2022 iPad Air 5 returns to its lowest price ever during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. So if you want to treat yourself to a shiny new iPad, here's your chance to save. Right now, you can get the latest iPad Air with 256GB of storage for $679 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. This not only marks the iPad Air 5's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best iPad deals of the season.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 DAYS AGO