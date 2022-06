Arsenal are set to sign creative midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto, sources tell CBS Sports. The Gunners will pay an initial $36.8 million (€35m) for the 22-year-old talent, who had the fourth most assists in the Portuguese league last season. Subject to clauses in the deal -- related to his appearances and whether his new side qualify for the Champions League -- that fee could rise to $42m for Vieira, who had also been linked to Tottenham and Manchester United. Arsenal moved swiftly to secure his services, and the youngster is expected to undergo a medical in north London on Friday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO