Press release from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont., June 17, 2022 –The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest recently added 108 acres of new public land south of York, Montana on the Helena Ranger District. Motorized recreation, big game hunting and scenic driving are popular in this area of the Forest. The new parcel, almost entirely surrounded by National Forest System (NFS) land, is anticipated to contribute winter range for elk and mule deer, as well as provide numerous opportunities for hunters and other recreationalists to experience.

HELENA, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO