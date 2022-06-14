ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas station manager fired for mistakenly setting gas to 69 cents per gallon

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
 4 days ago
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The manager of a Northern California gas station was fired after he accidentally set the gas price to 69 cents a gallon.

John Szczecina, who served as the manager for a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, said he mistakenly placed the decimal in the wrong spot and that the price was supposed to be $6.99 a gallon.

"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah, it's my fault," Szczecina told ABC News Fresno station KFSN.

The pricing error reportedly cost the gas station $16,000, as hundreds of drivers capitalized on the mistake and filled their tanks.

Szczecina told KFSN he's worried the station owners will sue him for lost revenue, revealing that his family created a GoFundMe to help repay them.

According to auto club AAA, nationwide gas prices recently reached $5 a gallon for the first time.

Drivers in California are paying much higher prices for gas -- an average of $6.43 per gallon -- than the national average.

Gas prices have skyrocketed in the last few months, pinching the pockets of millions of Americans who are struggling to fill their tanks amid inflation costs.

More motorists are also poised to hit the road as the busy summer season gets

