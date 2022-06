(ABC 6 News) - An Edina man has been arrested and will be tried in Olmsted County Court for threatening Rochester police officers and their families. According to investigators with the Sheriff's Office of Olmsted County, 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi sent two officers multiple rambling emails alleging corruption in the police department, as well as mentioning Nazis, drug trade, and other crimes since early May.

