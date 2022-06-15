ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Police Investigate After Man Shot and Killed in SW Miami-Dade

NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night. Miami-Dade Police responded just after 7 p.m....

www.nbcmiami.com

WSVN-TV

Police identify and arrest suspect involved in fatal shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police identified and arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in Miami. It all began Tuesday morning after detectives found the body of the victim near Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street. During their investigation, police recovered the victim’s cell phone at...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in 2020 Miami-Dade Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old Takes Plea Deal

One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Miami-Dade has accepted a plea deal that gives him a 30-year prison sentence. Antonio Robinson agreed to the deal Friday after he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Alana Washington and left three other people including a 2-year-old wounded.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Officers arrest suspect after Miami Gardens double shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers arrested a suspect accused of wounding two people during a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens. Witnesses said the shooting was at about 2 p.m. outside of a barber shop along South State Road 7 near Northwest 193rd Street. Officers arrested the suspect...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Driver in custody after police chase ends in Opa-locka

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man Thursday morning in Opa-locka following a police chase. According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, two men were hanging out around 5:40 a.m. in the area of Northwest 68th Street and 18th Avenue when they got into an argument. Zabaleta said...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
NBC Miami

3 in Custody After Suspected Car Burglaries at Wynwood Parking Garage

Police have taken three people into custody after they allegedly broke into several cars inside a Wynwood parking garage early Friday. Miami Police arrived at the scene at the garage located off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 27th Street after reports of thieves breaking into cars inside. Officers set up...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man killed by Miami-Dade police was conflictive, neighbors say

KENDALL WEST, Fla. – Kendall West residents said when they heard a woman screaming Wednesday, they knew who she was and who she was yelling at. A mother regularly argued with her son, Richard Hollis, and sometimes police responded to their apartment at the Peppermill Condominium complex, at 8000 SW 149 Ave., west of Kendale Lakes.
KENDALL WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Sister of Plantation hit-and-run victim asks judge to give suspect no bond

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A relative of a fatal hit-and-run victim in Plantation appeared at the suspect’s bond hearing to make a painful plea. Jaden Perry was in a courtroom Friday, accused of hitting and killing 22-year-old Joby Liz Aquino Gomera. The incident happened back in February 2021, near Northeast 47th Avenue.
PLANTATION, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Some Charges Dropped Against Broward Deputies in Teen's Rough Arrest

Several charges have been dropped against two Broward Sheriff's Office deputies who were involved in the rough arrest of a teen back in 2019 that was caught on camera. A Broward County judge on Thursday dismissed falsifying records charges against Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, concluding the legal case against him. "When...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah police identify person of interest in fatal stabbing

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police said they are searching for a person of interest in the case of a fatal stabbing that occurred last month. According to authorities, Lloyd Campbell, 36, took someone who had been stabbed to Hialeah Hospital on May 30. But police said Campbell left the...
CBS Miami

Fatal SW Miami shooting under investigation

MIAMI - City of Miami police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Little Havana.  Police said it happened Tuesday at around 3:45 a.m., in the area of SW 8th Street and 12th Court. Police tell CBS4 they responded to a ShotSpotter alert. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. "We don't know how this happened," said Miami police spokesperson Kiara Delva. "The victim had just been standing outside of his vehicle when he was involved in some sort of verbal altercation with another subject before being shot," said Delva. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows what appears to be the victim's car pulling up and parking along the side of the road."We're not sure of the motive behind the shooting nor are we sure of what the altercation was about,"  added Delva.The deadly shooting happened right outside of a woman's home. She told CBS4 she didn't hear anything and that she doesn't know the victim.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade fugitive accused of fraud awaits extradition after arrest in Spain

MIAMI – A woman who was accused of defrauding a 93-year-old man in Hialeah was arrested in Spain after being on the run for about a year, authorities reported on Friday. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the extradition unit was working with the U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies to bring Hadee Toledo back for prosecution.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Coral Springs police officer charged with COVID relief fraud

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs police officer has been charged by a South Florida federal grand jury with fraudulently applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and low-interest loan. The indictment was unsealed Thursday in a federal district court, where Jason...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows deadly NW Miami-Dade shooting allegedly involving rapper Baby Cino

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured the heart-stopping moments gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, a fatal shooting that, police said, involved an up-and-coming rapper and is connected to other violent crimes. Doorbell surveillance video captured the suspects opening fire in...

