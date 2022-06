A Marietta Georgia man is jailed after he allegedly pulls a gun on a Johnson City man at his home. JCPD arrested Naaj M. Kingstro after police responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of McKinley Road. The victim told police Kingstro approached the residence and then pointed a gun at the him when he came to the door. The victim retreated inside the home as Kingstro attempted to force entry by kicking and hitting the door. Kingstro fled the scene but was quickly apprehended in the 300 block of Colorado Street. Kingstro is charged with numerous offenses including a firearms charge.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO