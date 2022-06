NEW YORK - DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is 10 years old. It provides relief from deportation for undocumented people brought to America as children. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, former President Barack Obama met with some "Dreamers" to mark the anniversary. Amalia Oliva Rojas and Tony Valdovinos are among the thousands of immigrant children brought to the United States when they were very young who were enrolled in DACA. "Grew up in Queens, New York. And prior to that, you would never know I was actually born in Mexico/ I was born there and I came about two months old And...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO