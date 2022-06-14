ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale Of Melbourne Retail Plaza

 3 days ago

Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Apollo Crossings, a 78,936-square-foot retail plaza in Melbourne. The property sold for $6.5 million. Ray Turchi and David...

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
Barber Shop owner gives back

PALM BAY - When you walk into Poor Billy’s Barbershop, the first thing you’re greeted with is a hot towel and a huge smile from the owner. “I really like that it’s a one-on-one experience. Billy is friendly, knowledgeable, and kind. And the old-school barber shop décor really feels like I’m treating myself to something special,” says Palm Bay resident Stephen Pell, who became a regular customer of Billy’s on a recommendation almost as soon as he relocated to the area last year. The small shop is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month, and what it may lack in space, it more than certainly makes up for in experience.
PALM BAY, FL
Sebastian Watercraft Rentals looking for summer workers

The Sebastian Watercraft Rentals is now hiring workers for the summer. You must be at least 16 or older, and boating experience is preferred. The fast-paced and fun environment pays $12 -$15 per hour, based on experience. Duties include washing, fueling, and docking boats. “Checking in customers and giving instruction...
Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
ORLANDO, FL
Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex lands at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new experience has launched at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex officially opened Wednesday. The 50,000-square-foot building will allow guests to experience “interstellar travel of tomorrow while celebrating everything happening right now within the space program,” a news release states.
GATEWAY, FL
Fun weekend at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The 17th annual Waterlily Celebration takes place on Sat., June 18 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach. Then on Sun., June 19, McKee will offer free admission to all fathers, stepfathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers, and great grandfathers with any paid admission in celebration of Father’s Day.
VERO BEACH, FL
Northrop Grumman holding hiring event in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - One of America's largest multinational aerospace and defense technology companies is holding a job fair this Friday on the Space Coast. With unemployment rates plunging across the country, one company on the Space Coast says they need to make hundreds of hires to keep the launches coming.
Without opposition, Tyler Sirois wins another term on Space Coast

Meanwhile, a write-in candidate closed the Republican Primary between Robyn Hattaway and Chase Tramont. Two-term Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois won another term representing people in northern Brevard County Friday when no challengers filed to run against him in House District 31. Sirois, of Merritt Island, wins the newly drawn district...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Man found dead after fire breaks out at auto shop near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Orange County, officials said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at Orlando Garage Auto Inc. on Grand Street, between Interstate 4 and Rio Grande Avenue near Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: June 16, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.

