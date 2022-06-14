Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale Of Melbourne Retail Plaza

PALM BAY - When you walk into Poor Billy’s Barbershop, the first thing you’re greeted with is a hot towel and a huge smile from the owner. “I really like that it’s a one-on-one experience. Billy is friendly, knowledgeable, and kind. And the old-school barber shop décor really feels like I’m treating myself to something special,” says Palm Bay resident Stephen Pell, who became a regular customer of Billy’s on a recommendation almost as soon as he relocated to the area last year. The small shop is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month, and what it may lack in space, it more than certainly makes up for in experience.

PALM BAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO