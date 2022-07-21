ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

Syosset's Children's Orchestra Society returns to live audience after 2-year pause

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooTZV_0gB2SE9d00

The sister of the classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma is back to leading a student orchestra based in Syosset after live performances were halted for two years by the pandemic.

Yeou Cheng Ma runs the Children's Orchestra Society in Syosset. She says she was in her father’s orchestra when she was about 11 years old. She is now approaching 71.

Joshua Wang, who is a senior in high school, has been a violinist for the Children’s Orchestra Society since he was in seventh grade.

“For me, the most important part about music is sharing it with other people and for you to enjoy it and hopefully they enjoy it as well,” he says.

However, the group's love for live performance came to a halt when the pandemic started. Yeou Cheng Ma says they were forced to cancel their annual live show two years in a row.

This year they were finally able to return this year in front of an audience at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan. The three Discovery Winners from the past competitions were a part of the performance.

“The interaction with the audience is something the internet can't replace,” Wang says.

The Children’s Orchestra Society is always searching for more students. Applicants can send in an interview and audition at the society’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syosset, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Syosset, NY
Society
News 12

Holbrook's Aegean Pizza & Italian Restaurant to close after nearly 50 years

Aegean Pizza & Italian Restaurant is closing after nearly 50 years of serving Long Islanders, the business announced in a Facebook post. The post said in part, "We live in extraordinary times, which have it impossible for us to keep Aegean's doors open and keep providing the same high quality of serving that you became familiar with over the last five decades."
HOLBROOK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Yo Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#Orchestra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy