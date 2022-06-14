ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Gas station manager fired for mistakenly setting gas to 69 cents per gallon

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeQaD_0gB2MZ5Y00
Chevron Acquires Renewable Energy Corp in $3.15 Billion Deal Brandon Bell/Getty Images

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The manager of a Northern California gas station was fired after he accidentally set the gas price to 69 cents a gallon.

John Szczecina, who served as the manager for a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, said he mistakenly placed the decimal in the wrong spot and that the price was supposed to be $6.99 a gallon.

"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah, it's my fault," Szczecina told ABC News Fresno station KFSN.

The pricing error reportedly cost the gas station $16,000, as hundreds of drivers capitalized on the mistake and filled their tanks.

Szczecina told KFSN he's worried the station owners will sue him for lost revenue, revealing that his family created a GoFundMe to help repay them.

According to auto club AAA, nationwide gas prices recently reached $5 a gallon for the first time.

Drivers in California are paying much higher prices for gas -- an average of $6.43 per gallon -- than the national average.

Gas prices have skyrocketed in the last few months, pinching the pockets of millions of Americans who are struggling to fill their tanks amid inflation costs.

More motorists are also poised to hit the road as the busy summer season gets

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

New Jersey sues Ford over mining that tainted tribal land

RINGWOOD, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey officials sued Ford Motor Co. on Thursday, alleging that the automaker contaminated the ancestral homeland of a Native American tribe by dumping paint sludge and other pollutants into a former mine. The action in state court seeks unspecified damages to restore...
RINGWOOD, NJ
WDBO

Union: Apple workers at Maryland store vote 2-1 to organize

TOWSON, Md. — (AP) — More than 100 employees of an Apple store in a suburb of Baltimore voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Saturday, joining a growing U.S. push across tech, retail and service industries to organize for greater workplace protections, a union said. The...
TOWSON, MD
WDBO

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Traffic
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Traffic
WDBO

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.
MONTANA STATE
WDBO

Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana’s largest city restarted its water plant Thursday after shutting it down amid record flooding that’s caused widespread damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities. Residents in ravaged areas, meanwhile, cleaned up from the mess and braced for the economic...
BILLINGS, MT
WDBO

Nebraska rushes to build horse tracks despite few fans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — (AP) — Horse races are regularly held in only two spots in Nebraska, and the tracks in Grand Island and Columbus are usually pretty quiet apart from the rumble of thoroughbreds that stomp past the half-empty grandstands. Suddenly, though, communities throughout the state are...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Shell Gas#Abc News#Americans
WDBO

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — State senators are staying silent on how they will vote in South Dakota's first-ever impeachment trial next week, as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. The Associated Press asked each...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy