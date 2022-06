Singer Sinead O’Connor has canceled all of her upcoming live shows five months after the tragic death of her teenage son, Shane O’Connor. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” hitmaker in January lost her 17-year-old son, who she said, “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.” As she continues to grieve the loss, O’Connor’s management team released a statement announcing she is canceling all her scheduled gigs and will not be performing for the rest of the year. The company, 67 Management, said it was not easy for the singer to abruptly cancel her upcoming shows, but said it’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO