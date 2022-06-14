Children of the flood: Times Leader editor recalls Agnes evacuation

Times Leader Executive Editor Joe Soprano stands outside his childhood home on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, talking with a reporter about his memories of the 1972 Agnes flood. Soprano was just 5 when he was awakened early in the morning as his family prepared to evacuate due to the rising Susquehanna River nearby. Courtesy WBRE/WYOU TV

WILKES-BARRE — South Franklin Street was “a good place to grow up” for Joe Soprano in the 1970s.

“We had a lot of friends here. We spent our whole lives on this street, there were a few fields around the corner that we played ball on, we had a basketball hoop in the back yard. For a while we had a swimming pool in the backyard,” Soprano said recently during an interview on the front lawn of his childhood home.

“But all those memories are post-flood,” he said.

Now the Times Leader’s executive editor, the longtime local journalist was just 5 in the summer of 1972, when the Agnes flood swamped his family’s home when the Susquehanna River swelled up and tore a path of destruction across the Wyoming Valley.

“The earliest memory I have of it was the night we had to evacuate,” Soprano said of the house.

“It was early in the morning from what I remember, or at least what would be early in the morning for a five-year-old,” he said. “I just remember being woken up from bed and told ‘we have to go,’ and not having a lot of time to grab anything other than the clothes on our backs, a few things, then piling in the car and heading for higher ground.”

His mother and two older brothers, who were about 9 and 10, went first to stay with relatives in Mountain Top, and later to stay with family in Ashley.

‘A big adventure’

For adults and older children, the experience was terrifying, wearying. For a young child, not so much.

“It seemed like maybe a month, maybe a little longer,” Soprano said of his family’s time out of their home.

“It seemed like a long time, but to a five-year-old, I was having a lot of fun. The people we were staying with were taking good care of us and making sure we always had things to do, and it was kind of a big adventure for my brothers and I.”

“I don’t think I really realized what had happened until we moved back into the home,” he said.

That’s because the house was in a good state of repair once they returned to South Franklin Street, but he acknowledges that for other relatives, the process was longer and more arduous.

“My grandmother and grandfather and my uncle lived on Marlborough Avenue in South Wilkes-Barre, just a few blocks from the river, and what they really did was they worked to get this house [South Franklin] done” so his family could move home.

“It wasn’t until I was over my grandmother’s house and saw the damage that was done there” that he began to grasp the magnitude of the damage.

“They lived in a trailer for a year in their driveway while they repaired that house,” Soprano said.

As for his own home, “they really did a good job of repairing it before we got back in.”

Still, he suspects some scars remain.

“I’ll bet you still today, if I went down in the basement and poked around for a while, I could probably find some flood mud in there somewhere, no matter how many times we’ve cleaned that basement out.”

No advance preparations

In a theme repeated by many survivors, Soprano doesn’t remember panic or preparation leading up to the flood.

“It seemed like there really wasn’t a lot of preparation. I don’t think people believed that the water really was going to come over,” he said.

By contrast, he vividly recalls a flood scare a few years later, when his family carried “everything that wasn’t nailed down” from the first floor up to the second floor.

“And of course nothing happened and everything had to be carried back down. But I don’t recall any type of preparation like that [in 1972] whatsoever, and I really don’t think people thought it was going to come over the dike,” he said.

‘A lot of peanut butter’

As his colleagues and friends know well, there’s a food Soprano still won’t eat, courtesy of the flood.

“The Red Cross came in and various groups came in and they were giving away different things to the people affected. At one point they were giving away peanut butter to the families,” he said.

“My mother had nobody to watch my two brothers and myself so she took the three of us us to pick up the free peanut butter. Evidently the person who was giving the free peanut butter away felt so bad for this poor woman with the three children she have her an amount of peanut butter I think no person should ever have been given.”

Those big tubs of peanut butter seemed to last and last and last.

“For a long time after the flood, we ate a lot of peanut butter,” he said.

“I remember at one point — I must have been about 6 — I just said to my mother, ‘I’m done. I’m never going to eat peanut butter again.’ And to this day I have managed to do that. I haven’t had a peanut butter sandwich since I was six-years-old, all courtesy of Agnes,” Soprano added.

Getting back to normal

For Soprano and his brothers, things did return to normal relatively quickly.

He remembers starting school in September at St. Nicholas/St. Mary’s on South Washington Street, where everything had been cleaned up and classes proceeded as they were supposed to.

Some lessons learned outside of the classroom have stayed with him.

“The way people pitched in to help out people, even people they didn’t even know. The way the community came together and helped everybody pull through it. I think that was my biggest takeaway from it,” Soprano said.

“There were always people roaming around the streets, especially older teenagers looking to help people clean out their houses.”

Soprano says he was too young to be reading newspapers at that point, but he watched a lot of TV reports with his family, and certainly was aware of what was going on.

“I’ve never really thought about if the flood had an influence on getting into the news business, but it very well could have,” he said.

There was one Times Leader photo that has stayed with him, however, as the defining image of the tragedy.

“There’s a photo of a house down off Riverside Drive where the roof of the house is all that was left, it was moved a block or two and just plopped down. It was a very iconic photo,” Soprano said.

“It showed the damage that the river had done, but it was also just a couple of blocks from where my grandfather and grandmother lived, and I had spent a lot of time over there, so anytime I hear of Agnes I think of that photo.”