Kingston resident appointed to Luzerne County Council

Mitchell

Kingston resident Matthew Mitchell will fill the vacant eleventh Luzerne County Council seat through 2023, a council majority decided Tuesday.

Mitchell had been among 11 Republican applicants.

He told council during his public interview last month he has relevant experience working with municipalities and state government administrators and elected officials through his work at the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority. He worked at the authority for five years and most recently advanced to a position as GIS coordinator.

Mitchell also said he is a good listener, works well with others and pays attention to detail. He is a Republican committee member in Kingston.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and appreciate the support of those that selected me,” said Mitchell, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting due to a prior work assignment. “I look forward to working with council members as well as representing the interests and addressing the concerns of our county citizens.”

Nine of the 10 seated council members voted to appoint Mitchell. Councilman Stephen J. Urban supported applicant David Chaump.

The seat was open because Republican Robert Schnee left council to become state representative in the 116th Legislative District.

New manager

Council members welcomed Manager Randy Robertson Tuesday, which was his first council meeting and his second day in the new position. The audience applauded, and several citizens offered encouragement in his new role.

Robertson chatted with some citizen attendees before the meeting and stressed to one that he cannot be political and must remain nonpartisan in the oversight position. Robertson said he will serve as an administrator on behalf of the entire county.

During the work session, Robertson told council he wants to work with them on a strategic plan for the county’s approximately $96.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding that has not yet been earmarked by council. He and county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz want to identify the timing of allocations to maximize interest earnings while ensuring the funding is available for approved projects as needed. The administration’s request for a consultant also was discussed.

The county received $186.8 million in pre-application funding requests — $171.58 million from more than 100 outside entities and $15.26 million from county government departments, the administration has said. Swetz said some additional pre-applications also have been received.

Council plans to further discuss American Rescue issues at its next meeting.

No-excuse mail voting

All nine Republican council members supported Councilman Brian Thornton’s resolution urging the state to eliminate no-excuse mail ballot voting and mail ballot drop boxes.

Several citizens spoke for and against the resolution.

Councilman Tim McGinley, the lone Democrat on council, voted against the resolution, noting about 30% of voters in the county’s recent primary election chose to use the mail ballot voting option.

Thornton said he supports the prior system of absentee voting that required voters to state a reason for casting a ballot by mail, such as an illness, travel or work.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said she has concerns about drop boxes and supported the resolution but noted she does not like council legislation that has no teeth and is “purely meant to be political.”

Children and Youth

Eileen Song and three other citizen members of the county’s Children and Youth Advisory Board attended Tuesday’s meeting to “express urgency” for county officials to address staffing needs at the agency.

Song said 55 of 108 positions at the agency are vacant and that it cannot fully protect children with such a diminished staff.

She pleaded with council and the administration to approve a new union contract that includes pay increases needed to recruit and retain caseworkers. The state covers 80% of the agency budget, with the remaining 20% from the county, she said.

Song said many are “so eager to throw stones” at the workers, and they are struggling to keep up with larger caseloads while they are “constantly under attack” and performing a difficult job.

Advisory Board member Kathleen McCarthy told council the board wants to schedule a presentation at a future council meeting.

Their comments followed a statement from Hanover Township resident Elizabeth Hartman, who has regularly raised concerns about practices in Children and Youth and family court.