ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Panel recommends FDA authorize Moderna vaccine for kids, teens 6 to 17

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qi26z_0gB1mceC00

( The Hill ) – A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel on Tuesday recommended the agency expand the authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to children and teenagers ages 6 to 17.

The vaccine is currently approved for adults only.

The panel voted 22-0 to recommend authorizing Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for adolescents and teenagers ages 12 to 17. The panel similarly voted 22-0 to recommend authorizing the shot for 6-to-11 year olds.

Children ages 6 to 11 would receive smaller 50 microgram shots, while teens ages 12 to 17 would receive the same dosage as adults at 100 micrograms.

The FDA is likely to follow the panel’s advice in the coming days, but there ultimately won’t likely be much of an impact on vaccination rates, since children and teenagers have had access to Pfizer-BioNTech”s vaccine since last year.

Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by Trump campaign aides

After the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider the matter as early as Friday.

Moderna initially asked the FDA to clear its vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 17 last June, but concerns over a rare heart condition led officials to delay authorization.

On Tuesday, health officials said the risks for myocarditis and pericarditis may be higher in adolescent males, but the overall incidence is relatively rare and not statistically significant enough to draw definitive conclusions. In addition, the vast majority who suffer the side effect fully recover.

Several panel members expressed concern that the emergency authorization would only be for a two-dose primary series, even though there’s evidence that a third dose will be needed.

‘Forever chemicals’ linked to high blood pressure in middle-aged women: study

Moderna’s clinical trials were conducted before the omicron variant became dominant throughout the country. The data was based on variants that are no longer a threat.

FDA’s Doran Fink said Moderna will present data on a third dose soon.

“I think the benefits clearly outweigh the risks, but I say that with the comfort being provided that there will be a third dose,” said panel member Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “If that was not true, I wouldn’t feel the same way. We’re not in the same part of this pandemic anymore. It’s a different time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fauci has COVID: Biden's pandemic tsar, 81, is struck down with virus and claims he has had no recent contact with the president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who President Joe Biden tapped as his pandemic tsar, has come down with covid. The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Fauci, 81, tested positive for the virus on a rapid antigen test but has not had any recent contact with the president or any other senior officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie and surrounding counties

JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologists are live now talking severe thunderstorms moving through Erie County. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-sized hail could fall in some areas. Other counties under a severe thunderstorm warning include: Ashtabula County Chautauqua County Crawford County Warren County A tornado watch has been issued for Chautauqua County, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother. According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15. She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia
YourErie

Storm cause major damage in Tidioute

June 16th fast-moving storm caused major damage to one borough in Warren County. Several trees falling near building, onto cars, and blocking the road in Tidioute. Trees also landed on wires, which caused some power outages in the area. Tidioute is one of many places cleaning up after the afternoon storm. There is no word […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
YourErie

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000. “These arrests are an important reminder that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Multiple trees down in Union City due to storms

Thursday, June 16 started in the midst of a heat wave, which fueled storms that left a trail of weather-related damage. Emergency crews responded to calls of multiple trees down on S. Main St. in Union City. There were uprooted trees and large branches apparently broken off by high winds. Penelec crews were also on […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

Is it time to arm teachers in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest gun violence in schools has prompted reviews around the country demanding gun law reform. Some states, like Ohio, are giving school employees easier access to carry guns in schools, which supporters say can be a line of legitimate defense in a live shooter scenario. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano also has introduced […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie and PA remind residents of dog license laws

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania and the City of Erie are reminding pet owners that dogs must be licensed. The requirement goes back to Act 225 of 1982 which states: “… on or before January 1 of each year, the owner of any dog, three months of age or older, except as hereinafter provided, shall apply to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy