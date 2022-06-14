ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA selects new Athletics director

By Andrew Tineo, The Shorthorn campus editor
Shorthorn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTA announced Jon Fagg as its next Athletics director Tuesday. He will begin his tenure Aug. 1, one month after UTA rejoins the Western Athletic Conference. Fagg will be responsible for all aspects of the Athletics department, from fundraising, strategic planning and budgeting to NCAA compliance, personal management and sports management,...

