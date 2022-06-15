Unofficial election results: Holland wins runoff election in Port Isabel commissioner’s race

A special city council meeting in Donna to discuss the reinstatement of police Chief Gilbert Guerrero was canceled Thursday evening due to a lack of quorum. Only two out of the five members of the council showed up. Interim City Manager Frank Perez did not comment on the meeting. "I...
San Benito native Mayra Flores declared victory Tuesday in the special election for the 34th Congressional district. Unofficial results show Flores received 14,780 votes in the race to fill in the congressional seat left open by now-retired Congressman Filemon Vela. It’s the first time the Valley has elected a woman...
The June 14 Runoff Elections saw spectators shocked at the special election for U.S. Representative District 34, where Republican Mayra Flores defeated leading Democrat Dan Sanchez by over 2,000 votes. Flores garnered 50.98 percent of the vote, flipping a seat long held by Democrat Filemon Vela, who resigned in March....
Gilbert Guerrero has been reinstated as the city's top cop, according to Interim City Manager Frank Perez. Guerrero will report back to the Donna Police Department on Monday, June 20. The reinstatement comes after Perez fired Guerrero due to his alleged failure to act on threats made to students at...
San Benito native Mayra Flores won a special election Tuesday to become the congresswoman-elect for Congressional District 34. Her win ends a long streak of Democrats holding that office. Two officials said Flores was able to beat her Democratic opponent – Dan Sanchez - because of a lack of funding...
With soft sand, plenty of beach bars and the best ceviche, there's arguably only one beach worth going to in Texas—South Padre Island. You might know this beach as a college student's spring break hotspot, but really, it's the Rio Grande Valley's most secret gem. From someone who has been going to "the island" every year since before I could walk, here's a guide to the best SPI has to offer.
A lawsuit brought by environmentalists against the State of Texas was heard in a South Texas state district court on Wednesday in a case where the plaintiffs allege that the closure of public beaches for SpaceX test launches violates the state's Constitution.
WESLACO, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott was on the border Friday to get an update on the ongoing border security efforts. Abbott received a briefing at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory in Weslaco this afternoon. The briefing included a 3D floor model of part of the border, including the...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Donna City Manager, Frank Perez, has released a statement regarding the termination of ex-Chief of Police, Gilbert Guerrero. In a statement addressed to the citizens of Donna, Perez addressed allegations that ex-chief Guerrero was terminated without cause. Perez explained that the termination had to do with how the ex-chief handled a […]
A McAllen man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his mother-in-law five years ago. Monte Eric Jordan was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder by a Cameron County jury Thursday. The 64-year-old Jordan was found to...
We could see Winter Texans arriving in the Valley a little earlier than usual come this fall. That’s because Sun Country Airlines is revising its schedule to offer fall flights about a month earlier than in the past. The Minneapolis-based air carrier says has set a start date of...
The pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries in a crash in Weslaco Thursday morning. The single-engine plane went down near Mid Valley Airport. A photo from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the damaged plane nose down in a brushy area. The extent of the pilot’s injuries aren’t yet clear. The type of plane hasn’t been disclosed.
Members of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce gathered on Thursday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. to cut the ribbon on a healthy new alternative for the community. Among the attendees was Cameron County Commissioner Place 2, Carmen Rios to witness the opening of The Good Life Smoothies & Supplements in Suite 102 of the historic Atrium Building at 205 E. Queen Isabella Boulevard.
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Juan announced its annual 4th of July Celebration. The city’s Facebook said the event is scheduled for Friday, July 1 at the San Juan Municipal Park. Admission is free for the whole family. There will be live musical performances by Lauren Corzine and Texas Legend. The […]
DONNA, Texas — A small group of residents here staged a demonstration on the steps of Donna City Hall in protest of the firing of Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero over allegations he refused to act on a mass shooting threat made against Donna High School. And now, probable cause...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Gateway International Bridge seized $595,242 in methamphetamine. “Our officers remain vigilant in their duties of securing our borders and their efforts led to this significant seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – This summer many people in the valley are wanting to get out of the heat by taking a dip in the pool. But for those planning to head to a public pool in Harlingen, there will be a change. “It has been a little bit difficult you know having to schedule […]
