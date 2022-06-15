Unofficial election results: Holland wins runoff election in Port Isabel commissioner’s race

With soft sand, plenty of beach bars and the best ceviche, there's arguably only one beach worth going to in Texas—South Padre Island. You might know this beach as a college student's spring break hotspot, but really, it's the Rio Grande Valley's most secret gem. From someone who has been going to "the island" every year since before I could walk, here's a guide to the best SPI has to offer.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO