Gathered At Flint Oak For 25th Reunion

A Madison woman was airlifted for medical treatment after her bicycle hit another vehicle Thursday morning. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels tells KVOE News Sandy Schawe was southbound in the 3500 block of Kansas Highway 99 outside Madison when the incident happened around 7:15 am. Samuels tells KVOE News Schawe turned left — into the side of a vehicle driven by Seth Van Pool of Eureka.
Northern Greenwood County assessed the damage from severe weather Thursday, as Lyon County waited to see if it would receive more. The National Weather Service rain gauge in Madison reported 2.33 inches Thursday morning. But heavy rain also covered Road 30 south of Olpe during Wednesday evening, as well as some roads south of Hartford.
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County attorney says deputies will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman in April. According to a report from County Attorney Larry Schwartz, the shooting was “lawful and justified.” Andrea Barrow was killed during a shootout north of Winfield on April 15. Three deputies were injured.
PARSONS, Kan. – A domestic incident ended with up to $25,000 in property damage, Parsons Police Officers say. During the early hours of June 15, a concerned citizen called police dispatch to alert them of a domestic fight taking place in the 1700 block of Stevens. The caller told...
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas police today captured a Northeast Oklahoma inmate after deputies say he “walked away from the facility” on June 10th. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch says they received a call of a man walking near 8000 and Prat, just southeast of Altamont.
A Caney woman was arrested on Wednesday for a Montgomery County warrant on drug related charges. Brandy Verge was charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia stemming from an incident that occurred in mid-April. According to a press release from the Caney Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded...
Dignitaries came out in force this morning for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Bartlett Savage Company new soybean crushing facility in Montgomery County. Governor Laura Kelly, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, State Representative Jim Kelly, the Director of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Rural Prosperity Trish Purdon and Bill Webster with Bartlett Savage Company all spoke to the crowd gathered for the event.
