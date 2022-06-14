ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, KS

Gathered At Flint Oak For 25th Reunion

 3 days ago

Members of the 1997 Class of West Elk High School met...

Madison woman airlifted after her bicycle hits vehicle

A Madison woman was airlifted for medical treatment after her bicycle hit another vehicle Thursday morning. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels tells KVOE News Sandy Schawe was southbound in the 3500 block of Kansas Highway 99 outside Madison when the incident happened around 7:15 am. Samuels tells KVOE News Schawe turned left — into the side of a vehicle driven by Seth Van Pool of Eureka.
MADISON, KS
Extreme heat for lunch. More storms for dinner?

Northern Greenwood County assessed the damage from severe weather Thursday, as Lyon County waited to see if it would receive more. The National Weather Service rain gauge in Madison reported 2.33 inches Thursday morning. But heavy rain also covered Road 30 south of Olpe during Wednesday evening, as well as some roads south of Hartford.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Cowley County deputies cleared in fatal shooting of Ark City woman

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County attorney says deputies will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman in April. According to a report from County Attorney Larry Schwartz, the shooting was “lawful and justified.” Andrea Barrow was killed during a shootout north of Winfield on April 15. Three deputies were injured.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Parsons Police Officers arrest man for felony level criminal damage

PARSONS, Kan. – A domestic incident ended with up to $25,000 in property damage, Parsons Police Officers say. During the early hours of June 15, a concerned citizen called police dispatch to alert them of a domestic fight taking place in the 1700 block of Stevens. The caller told...
PARSONS, KS
Caney Woman Faces Drug Charges

A Caney woman was arrested on Wednesday for a Montgomery County warrant on drug related charges. Brandy Verge was charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia stemming from an incident that occurred in mid-April. According to a press release from the Caney Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded...
CANEY, OK
Groundbreaking for New Bartlett Soybean Crushing Facility

Dignitaries came out in force this morning for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Bartlett Savage Company new soybean crushing facility in Montgomery County. Governor Laura Kelly, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, State Representative Jim Kelly, the Director of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Rural Prosperity Trish Purdon and Bill Webster with Bartlett Savage Company all spoke to the crowd gathered for the event.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS

