Gathered At Flint Oak For 25th Reunion

Dignitaries came out in force this morning for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Bartlett Savage Company new soybean crushing facility in Montgomery County. Governor Laura Kelly, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, State Representative Jim Kelly, the Director of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Rural Prosperity Trish Purdon and Bill Webster with Bartlett Savage Company all spoke to the crowd gathered for the event.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO