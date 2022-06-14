To Repair Concrete On U.S. 400 In Greenwood County

Lyon County authorities are again asking drivers and cyclists to observe the rules of the road as Biking Across Kansas exits the area Friday. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch tells KVOE News a cyclist was struck by a van mirror near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 140 about a mile south of Emporia on Thursday. The cyclist declined medical treatment afterward. The van driver was cited for improper passing of a cyclist, giving less than three feet of distance between the vehicles.
A water main ruptured in west Emporia Thursday morning, causing street closures. Crews were called to West 15th Avenue and State Street shortly after 10 a.m. It's not yet clear what caused the break. But the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center estimated it could take four to six hours to finish repairs.
State authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found on the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells KVOE News the body of a man was discovered Friday afternoon near mile marker 153 northbound. Foul play is currently not suspected in the man’s death. Other details about the case, including how the man died, are in the investigative process as of Friday evening.
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — After warning residents that the city pool would be closed this year, the City of El Dorado now says it will open the pool next week on Tuesday. In May, the city manager said there was a risk of electrical shock because the pool’s grounding system had been compromised from […]
The Coffeyville Public Library is set to participate in the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Library Program. You can go to the Coffeyville Public Library and ask to check out a Kansas State Parks Vehicle Permit. The clerk at the library will issue you a vehicle permit valid for one day to be used at any Kansas State Park. Display the permit on the windshield and there is no need to return the permit, just dispose of it properly.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed state agencies to do everything they can to help those who lost cattle due to the heat in southwest Kansas. Temperatures in our area have also been high, but cattle here aren't dying. We spoke with some local ranchers about why things are different here.
Bourbon County Jail inmates are being sent to other counties, according to the Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center Administrator. “The Bourbon County Jail will be farming out most, if not all, of their inmates to other counties in southeast Kansas,” said Major Bobby Reed in an email with the daily reports sent to news entities. “The facility is doing this because of staffing shortages.”
Northern Greenwood County assessed the damage from severe weather Thursday, as Lyon County waited to see if it would receive more. The National Weather Service rain gauge in Madison reported 2.33 inches Thursday morning. But heavy rain also covered Road 30 south of Olpe during Wednesday evening, as well as some roads south of Hartford.
Emporia native Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly crash in Missouri earlier this month. WDAF-TV says the crash happened near Osage Beach on June 5. Lake Ozark Police says Bowyer was westbound on US Highway 54 and approaching Missouri Highway 242 when he hit a woman walking from the shoulder to the ramp shortly before 9 pm. Bowyer stopped, called 911 and helped to direct first responders to the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emporia Fire is investigating after two separate house fires Tuesday, one in the morning and one well after sunset. Firefighters are reporting “extensive” damage inside a house at 414 Wild Turkey after a neighbor noticed smoke shortly after 10:30 pm. Smoke was visible as firefighters arrived a few minutes later.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been put out for Olpe on Wednesday. Southern Lyon County and Olpe are currently in a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. The town of Hartford is also in a severe thunderstorm warning. As of 8:23 p.m., Olpe and Hartford were placed under a flash flood warning which will […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they arrested 65-year-old Daylene Walls, the assistant county attorney for juvenile matters, on charges of driving under the influence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and interference with a law enforcement investigation. >>>MORE: Tulsa police arrest man...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties in Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. According to 27 News Meteorologist Ryan Matoush, small hail, damaging winds and possibly even a small tornado are all possibilities for tonight. The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch: Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon and […]
PARSONS, Kan. – A domestic incident ended with up to $25,000 in property damage, Parsons Police Officers say. During the early hours of June 15, a concerned citizen called police dispatch to alert them of a domestic fight taking place in the 1700 block of Stevens. The caller told...
