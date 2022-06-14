GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS

State authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found on the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells KVOE News the body of a man was discovered Friday afternoon near mile marker 153 northbound. Foul play is currently not suspected in the man’s death. Other details about the case, including how the man died, are in the investigative process as of Friday evening.
A Caney woman was arrested on Wednesday for a Montgomery County warrant on drug related charges. Brandy Verge was charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia stemming from an incident that occurred in mid-April. According to a press release from the Caney Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they arrested 65-year-old Daylene Walls, the assistant county attorney for juvenile matters, on charges of driving under the influence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and interference with a law enforcement investigation. >>>MORE: Tulsa police arrest man...
Emporia Fire is investigating after two separate house fires Tuesday, one in the morning and one well after sunset. Firefighters are reporting “extensive” damage inside a house at 414 Wild Turkey after a neighbor noticed smoke shortly after 10:30 pm. Smoke was visible as firefighters arrived a few minutes later.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been put out for Olpe on Wednesday. Southern Lyon County and Olpe are currently in a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. The town of Hartford is also in a severe thunderstorm warning. As of 8:23 p.m., Olpe and Hartford were placed under a flash flood warning which will […]
Northern Greenwood County assessed the damage from severe weather Thursday, as Lyon County waited to see if it would receive more. The National Weather Service rain gauge in Madison reported 2.33 inches Thursday morning. But heavy rain also covered Road 30 south of Olpe during Wednesday evening, as well as some roads south of Hartford.
EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A three-year-old girl is recovering in Emporia after suffering a dog bite that has left her face scarred. Trinity Brown was playing on the couch in her home near the family dog on Sunday, June 12, when the incident happened. Her parents, Kain and Sierria, who had both left the room, […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties in Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. According to 27 News Meteorologist Ryan Matoush, small hail, damaging winds and possibly even a small tornado are all possibilities for tonight. The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch: Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon and […]
More high heat and humidity expected through next week. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM Thursday, Jun 16th. There’s a cold front that will try to make it through the area...
