GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS

State authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found on the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells KVOE News the body of a man was discovered Friday afternoon near mile marker 153 northbound. Foul play is currently not suspected in the man’s death. Other details about the case, including how the man died, are in the investigative process as of Friday evening.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO