Houston, TX

What you need to know about hardwood floors

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The...

www.khou.com

KHOU

Hot Summer products with Dawn McCarthy

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy, visit her blog Dawn's Corner or follow her on social media. Here are Dawn's picks for must-have summer products:. M2Ü NYC: High-performing, skincare-infused makeup brand. Secret Dry Spray: Newly reformulated Weightless Dry spray. WOW Skincare Science Shampoo + Conditioner: Red...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Join H-E-B out in the community as we celebrate Juneteenth

HOUSTON — Tune in tonight, June 16th at 7pm for our hour-long Juneteenth Special presented by H-E-B and hear the stories of our past and how we are doing today as we get ready to Celebrate Juneteenth this weekend. To learn more about H-E-B's Be The Change initiative, visit...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
KHOU

Top tips for an organized desk

HOUSTON — As the Host of Great Day Houston, Deborah Duncan receives many items in the mail from those hoping to talk about them on air, things like books, art, inventions… even dog treats. As they start to pile up, it can be difficult to maintain a tidy desk space. Julie Hibbs, Founder of Squared Away, helped Deborah transform her workspace into a wow-space.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Cullinan Park

SUGAR LAND, Texas — If you love the outdoors and haven’t been yet, add Cullinan Park to your to-do list. "It’s a 750-acre nature park that is just a gem in our community," says Robbin Mallett, president of the Cullinan Park Conservancy. Have a picnic. Go fishing....
SUGAR LAND, TX
KHOU

Garth Brooks is coming to Houston for concert at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON — Garth Brooks is returning to Houston for his final stadium performance of his North America tour in August. The country music legend will be performing at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. It has been seven years since his last Houston performance. Tickets for...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Deleted tweet announced Houston as 2026 World Cup host

HOUSTON — We've all been waiting for the big announcement about which cities will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, but a tweet might have spoiled the surprise. A deleted tweet from the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority asked the public to join them to celebrate Houston being named a host city for the next World Cup.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: George Ranch Historical Park

The story of early English-speaking settlers is told through four generations of a real Texas family by interpreters who interact with visitors. If modern living is getting you, take a trip back in time at the George Ranch Historical Park in Richmond. "Our mission is to teach students about Texas...
RICHMOND, TX
KHOU

Will Houston be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

HOUSTON — FIFA will be naming its host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday. While Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey are pretty much locked in, Houston is among the 10 to 12 American cities hoping to be chosen. Convincing the committee has been a lot more...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston home becomes crime scene for third time in one week

HOUSTON — Detectives and forensic investigators have returned to the home where two men were murdered this week, two days apart. The 8200 block of Swiss Lane, not far from Hobby Airport, became a crime scene Friday night for the third time in one week. Houston police say the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston, we are ready for kick-off!

HOUSTON — Houston is officially hosting matches in the 2026 World Cup, so now what. We break down the numbers and what they mean for H-Town. FIFA’s “United 2026” will be hosted by three North American countries in various cities. An expanded field of 48 will...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Isley's Brothers visit Houston to celebrate Juneteenth

HOUSTON — The Isley Brothers will be performing at Emancipation Park on Saturday!. This weekend's Emancipation Park celebration will be hosted by the Emancipation Park Conservancy. To learn more about the events and programs offered at Emancipation Park visit epconservancy.org.
HOUSTON, TX

