Lee S. Barbao – Donora

Isabelle A. Hetherington Bateman, 72, of Grindstone, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Penn Highlands Health Care Mon Valley, Monongahela. Born Sept. 27, 1949, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Janet E. Campbell Hetherington. A lifelong resident of Grindstone, Mrs. Bateman was very devoted and strong in her faith. Isabelle was a member and long-time bookkeeper at Fairview United Methodist Church, Grindstone. She always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by four children, Bruce W. Bateman Jr., Dawn R. Bateman and Lynnanne Bateman, all of Grindstone, and Michelle and Gene Yatchyshyn of Alaska; four grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Elizabeth Bartolozzi, Jordan Bartolozzi and Lovlina Yatchyshyn; brother and sister-in-law, William R. and Tracey Hetherington of Grindstone; and her pet dogs, Ares, Jobie and Arya. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce W. Bateman; and sister, Joyce Bell. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Fairview United Methodist Church, Grindstone, with Pastor James Myers officiating. Isabelle’s funeral arrangements entrusted to PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515. Memorial donations in memory of Isabelle can be made to Fairview United Methodist Church c/o Karen Langley 542 Laureldale Road, Grindstone PA 15442. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
