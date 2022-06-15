Lee S. Barbao – Donora

More than 60 animals were rescued from a Schoonmaker Avenue home this month in Monessen and three people now face a total of nearly 500 counts related to animal cruelty and neglect. Ryan Fiem, 42, and Charlotte L. Fiem, 47, are each charged with eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, 56 counts of neglecting animals by not providing water, 56 counts of neglecting animals by not providing sanitary shelter, 56 counts of neglecting animals by not providing veterinarian care and 56 counts of cruelty to animals. Christopher Lee Conaway, 31, who also lives in the house and claimed ownership of two of the dogs and three of the cats, is charged with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, five counts of neglecting animals by not providing water, five counts of neglecting animals by not providing sanitary shelter, five counts of neglecting animals by not providing veterinarian care and five counts of cruelty to animals.

MONESSEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO