SEATTLE — The Mariners have claimed 26-year old infielder Drew Ellis, who was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on June 12. Ellis has primarily played third base in his professional career, but he's moved around the diamond to second and first as well. His major league has gotten off to a rough start, resulting in a .134/.268/.207 slash line with one home run, six RBI, a 34 percent strikeout rate, 11.3 percent walk rate and a wRC+ of 37 in 97 plate appearances.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO