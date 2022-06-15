ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Eagle, PA

Marjorie Ruth McLauchlan Metcalf – formerly of New Eagle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie Ruth McLauchlan Metcalf, formerly of New Eagle, Pa., passed away on June 9, 2022, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Metcalf, who died in 2014. Ruth lived with her daughter, Sharon Roush, after her husband died, and Sharon was with her at...

David W. Wyandt – Saint Charles, Mo., Formerly of New Eagle

David W. Wyandt, 71, of Saint Charles, Mo., formerly of New Eagle, passed away on June 14, 2022, in his home. Born on Oct. 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Mary P. Rist Wyandt. After high school, Dave joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in both Germany and Taiwan. He worked as a telecommunications manager for AT&T until his retirement. He is survived by three sons, Robert (Carrie) Wyandt of Fla.; David Wyandt of the state of California and Kevin Wyandt of Maryland; one daughter, Jennifer Wyandt of Missouri; a brother, Charles A. and wife Judy of New Eagle; along with several grandchildren. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with a service starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Raymond DiCamillo officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, with military honors conducted by the Mon-Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad and the U.S. Army Funeral Detail. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
NEW EAGLE, PA
William H. Blangger – Monongahela

William H. Blangger, 89, of Monongahela, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022, after a short illness. Bill was born on Nov. 18, 1932, to John and Mary DeZordo Blangger in McKeesport. At Donora High School (1950 graduate), Bill met classmate Phyllis Pantoni, who would become his wife of 35 years. Together they had one son, Dean. After high school, Bill joined the Army, completing basic training at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. Following military service, Bill made a career as an insurance agent with American General. He was a longtime active member of Tri-County Masonic Lodge No. 252. Over the years, Bill, a natural leader, held many offices within the organization. He earned the full 32nd degrees and holds the title of Past Master. Upon retirement, Bill spent his time growing the biggest, juiciest tomatoes in town. His vegetable garden kept family and friends fed every summer. Bill also enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp in Cook Forest, Pa., fishing with his friend, Bill Robson, woodworking and wintering in Florida. Bill, with his second wife, Audrey Rue (Tessi), were members of Calvary Bible Church in Charleroi. He loved his church friends and always had a smile or a joke for everyone. In addition to his parents, first wife, and son, Bill was predeceased by his brother, John Blangger; sister-in-law, Barbara; sister, Violet Balazs; and brothers-in-law, Julius Balazs and Frank Leonard. Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Audrey; his daughter-in-law, Paula of Canton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Brandon (Lori) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Andrew (Elena) of Canton, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren, Ella, Drake, Maksen and Beau. Also, by his sister, Nina Leonard (Peter Carroll) of Lorain, Ohio; nephew, Jeff Leonard (Mary) of Oriental, N.C.; nieces, Jill Tomovich (Tom) of Donora; and Diane Blangger of Glendora, N.J.; great-nieces, Sarah Taylor (Ryan) and Cassie Leonard (David); great-nephew, Ian Tomovich; and stepchildren, Jill Sperry, Tammy Tessi and Joe Tessi. Following a private family ceremony, Bill was laid to rest in the Monongahela Cemetery. Military honors were accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Arrangements were entrusted to FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., Monongahela. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Bible Church, 990 Fourth St. Ext., Charleroi, PA 15022. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Nobody hurt in McKeesport fire

No one was home when a fire broke out at a home in McKeesport Friday evening. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Monessen Juneteenth observance draws diverse crowd

Juneteenth is cause for celebration in Monessen. The city recognized the holiday also known as Emancipation Day for just the second time in its history Friday. This year’s event at the Monessen Boat Launch brought forth an outstanding showing of diversity, unity and Black pride. To read the rest...
MONESSEN, PA
Resignations leave Donora short-handed

A slew of employee resignations has left Donora’s administration office full of vacancies. Empty positions include borough administrator, bookkeeper, clerk and street supervisor. Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Harris put in a two-week notice during a personal day Thursday, leaving the borough building deserted and closed to the public. To...
DONORA, PA
Loretta M. Ruse – Bentleyville

Loretta M. Ruse, 89, of Bentleyville, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, in her home. She was born April 14, 1933, in Somerset Township, daughter of Clarence R. and Martha Deneen Morton. Loretta was Methodist by faith. She was a graduate of Monongahela High School and served on its class reunion committee. She was a former bank teller in Monongahela. She was later employed at Frank Irey Industries as a secretary and at Bentworth School District as a school aide. Loretta enjoyed playing cards and bingo, reading and dancing. She is survived by three sons, Wesley (Gisele) Ruse of Bentleyville, Kevin (Linda) Ruse of Bentleyville and Kerry Ruse of Monongahela; two daughters, Aileen Ruse and Kristie (Brentley) Fowler, both of Bentleyville; nine grandchildren, Bill (Megan) Ruse, Jaclyn Ruse, Victoria Ruse, Kathleen Ruse, Christopher (fiancée, Kate Marshall) Ruse, Emily Ruse, Autumn (Josh) Mrosko, Shayne (Liz) Ruse and Kyle Fowler; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Willa and Conner Ruse and Bennett Mrosko; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Chuck and Jack Morton; sister, Lois Morton; former husband, Charles “Bill” Ruse; and daughter-in-law, Chris Ruse. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
BENTLEYVILLE, PA
Wait continues for Monessen on possible blight funds

Monessen and the city’s Economic Development Task Force must wait at least a little longer for Westmoreland County Commissioners to decide whether to make a huge investment in ridding the city of some of its blight. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our...
MONESSEN, PA
McKeesport’s Good Neighbor Day spreads smiles, community pride

The sun was beaming on Fifth Avenue Wednesday for McKeesport’s 2022 celebration of Good Neighbor Day. Businesses, nonprofit groups, community organizations, student organizations, health care providers and musicians from around the city and the Mon Valley lined the street in the downtown business district to sell their wares, spread information about how they serve the local community and/or provide some good-natured fun.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Isabelle A. Hetherington Bateman – Grindstone

Isabelle A. Hetherington Bateman, 72, of Grindstone, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Penn Highlands Health Care Mon Valley, Monongahela. Born Sept. 27, 1949, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Janet E. Campbell Hetherington. A lifelong resident of Grindstone, Mrs. Bateman was very devoted and strong in her faith. Isabelle was a member and long-time bookkeeper at Fairview United Methodist Church, Grindstone. She always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by four children, Bruce W. Bateman Jr., Dawn R. Bateman and Lynnanne Bateman, all of Grindstone, and Michelle and Gene Yatchyshyn of Alaska; four grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Elizabeth Bartolozzi, Jordan Bartolozzi and Lovlina Yatchyshyn; brother and sister-in-law, William R. and Tracey Hetherington of Grindstone; and her pet dogs, Ares, Jobie and Arya. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce W. Bateman; and sister, Joyce Bell. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Fairview United Methodist Church, Grindstone, with Pastor James Myers officiating. Isabelle’s funeral arrangements entrusted to PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515. Memorial donations in memory of Isabelle can be made to Fairview United Methodist Church c/o Karen Langley 542 Laureldale Road, Grindstone PA 15442. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
GRINDSTONE, PA
Police: Dozens of animals rescued from deplorable conditions

More than 60 animals were rescued from a Schoonmaker Avenue home this month in Monessen and three people now face a total of nearly 500 counts related to animal cruelty and neglect. Ryan Fiem, 42, and Charlotte L. Fiem, 47, are each charged with eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, 56 counts of neglecting animals by not providing water, 56 counts of neglecting animals by not providing sanitary shelter, 56 counts of neglecting animals by not providing veterinarian care and 56 counts of cruelty to animals. Christopher Lee Conaway, 31, who also lives in the house and claimed ownership of two of the dogs and three of the cats, is charged with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, five counts of neglecting animals by not providing water, five counts of neglecting animals by not providing sanitary shelter, five counts of neglecting animals by not providing veterinarian care and five counts of cruelty to animals.
MONESSEN, PA
Cedarbrook tops Monessen Florist

Cedarbrook took an early lead in the first half and never gave it up as it was able to beat Monessen Florist, 87-72, in the final game of Wednesday’s MVISBL girls tripleheader at Marx’s Court Time Sports Center in Elizabeth Township. To read the rest of the story,...
McKeesport Little Theatre welcomes youngsters to shows

McKeesport Little Theater and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation summer camp at McKeesport Area School District joined forces Tuesday to ensure the youngest Tigers have access to the arts. Two one-act plays are opening at MLT this week, and elementary students in the DSGF camp at the United at...
MCKEESPORT, PA

