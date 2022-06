Orange County Animal Services is asking for community support. The animal shelter says they are at capacity with more than 700 animals under their care. Over the last few months, OCAS has seen an increase in owner surrenders, primarily related to an increase in the cost of living in Central Florida. According to Orange County government, OCAS received 361 pets from owners no longer able or interested in caring for them just last month.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO