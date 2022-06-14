Inside look at the pre-launch astronaut crew quarters

Sea turtle nesting season in Flagler and Volusia Counties spans from May 1 to October 31. As we start to see more nests marked off on the beach, your best bet will be that they belong to a loggerhead sea turtle. Florida is the epicenter of loggerhead nesting grounds and loggerheads are the most common species in our state. Last year Flagler County beaches saw 508 loggerhead nests, followed by 124 green turtles and 1 leatherback nest. Volusia county, with a longer coastline, hosted 2,302 loggerhead nests, 1,781 green turtle nests, and 12 leatherback nests. You can find more information about these three species of sea turtles in the table at the end of this blog post.

