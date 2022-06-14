ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Inside look at the pre-launch astronaut crew quarters

By Greg Pallone
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – American astronauts will soon head back to the moon for the first time in fifty years, but before they go, they have to stay in a safe place on the ground before the launches. It will be the astronauts' home away from home. A...

www.baynews9.com

click orlando

Rare planetary alignment continues through end of June. Here’s when it peaks

ORLANDO, Fla. – “My very educated mother just served us nine pizzas.”. Mercury. Venus. Earth. Mars. Jupiter. Saturn. Uranus. Pluto. You may remember the mnemonic device from elementary school to remember the order of the planets in our solar system. Back in the day, Pluto was a planet, but that’s a story for another time.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Without opposition, Tyler Sirois wins another term on Space Coast

Meanwhile, a write-in candidate closed the Republican Primary between Robyn Hattaway and Chase Tramont. Two-term Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois won another term representing people in northern Brevard County Friday when no challengers filed to run against him in House District 31. Sirois, of Merritt Island, wins the newly drawn district...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Oviedo artist shares love of watercolor painting

OVIEDO, Fla. — With each brushstroke, a vision is crafted into existence, a finished product designed to meet each client's unique style. That's the goal for the artist who creates colorful masterpieces in her Oviedo home studio. Caryn Dahm is all about bringing her paintings to life, each one expressing something different.
OVIEDO, FL
University of Florida

Sea Turtles in Volusia and Flagler Counties

Sea turtle nesting season in Flagler and Volusia Counties spans from May 1 to October 31. As we start to see more nests marked off on the beach, your best bet will be that they belong to a loggerhead sea turtle. Florida is the epicenter of loggerhead nesting grounds and loggerheads are the most common species in our state. Last year Flagler County beaches saw 508 loggerhead nests, followed by 124 green turtles and 1 leatherback nest. Volusia county, with a longer coastline, hosted 2,302 loggerhead nests, 1,781 green turtle nests, and 12 leatherback nests. You can find more information about these three species of sea turtles in the table at the end of this blog post.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
cityofnsb.com

City bringing food trucks, live music, fireworks to Riverside Park on July 4

Celebrate the birth of our nation like only New Smyrna Beach can when our annual 4th of July Celebration returns to Riverside Park!. Enjoy the best gourmet food trucks Central Florida has to offer in front of the Brannon Center from 4 to 9 p.m., high-energy rock n' roll and dance music performed by Cactus Jack and the Cadillacs from 6 to 9 p.m., and a brilliant fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Florida woman records giant alligator’s mating call in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s mating season — and this alligator was making people aware. Evelyn Bell was driving through the unique Apopka Wildlife Drive in Orange County when she saw a very large alligator showing off its mating call. [TRENDING: Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers...
bungalower

City finally approves demolition of “Ernest Saves Christmas” house

The former home of Ernest P. Worrell in the hit film Ernest Saves Christmas has been demolished. The 1918 Frame Vernacular home, located at 116 N. Hyer Avenue [GMap], was first occupied by a J.M. Kearns in 1924 before being featured in the 1988 family film. We told you HERE in March 2021 that the new owner of the property was originally intending to restore the home but abandoned the idea early on in the process when faced with an estimated cost of over $500,000.
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeBary Man Defies City's Lawn Code; Accumulates $135k+ in Fines

DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
DEBARY, FL

