Oklahoma State

AG: I Oppose Liberal Woke Policies

By Attorney General John O’Connor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I was appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt to serve as Oklahoma’s Attorney General, my predecessor worked with the Oklahoma State Department of Health in a settlement that facilitated nonbinary birth certificates. I never approved or agreed with nonbinary birth certificates. My opponent knows this, but continues to...

Oklahoma Votes 2022: Republican State Superintendent Forum

With the primary election scheduled for June 28th, RSU Public TV held a forum with the four Republican candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. KGOU played a role in the June 14th forum, and this Sunday (6/19/22) we're offering an encore audio broadcast of the hour-long event.
The race to replace Inhofe, special session, Oklahoma flags and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a new poll showing a sizeable lead by Congressman Markwayne Mullin in the U.S. Senate race to fill Jim Inhofe's seat, a battle over tax reform in a special session between the House, the Senate and the governor and legislation to return oversight of the Tourism Department from the executive director back to the commission.
Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
Oklahoma State House of Representatives passes inflation relief legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State House of Representatives passed inflation relief legislation. The legislation was passed Thursday and is intended to eliminate the state grocery sales tax, and reduce personal income tax. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement about the legislation saying: “Oklahoma families need inflation relief now and I am glad […]
Hooten Tells News 9 He Will Resign Friday Amid Multiple Allegations, Denies Guilt

(UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.) Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten has confirmed to News 9 that he will resign Friday. He has denied all the allegations against him. "All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow. I've been very proud to represent Oklahoma County and we've done a tremendous job. We have an award-winning county clerk's office and I hope it will continue after I'm gone," said Hooten.
Oklahomans preparing for one of country's largest Juneteenth celebrations

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers in Oklahoma are preparing for one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country happening in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District. When you think of Juneteenth, you think of freedom, liberation and resilience. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Federal troops...
Oklahoma House to vote on inflation relief bills on Wednesday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In a special session, Oklahoma House Republicans began introducing several bills designed to help Oklahomans deal with inflation on Monday. 15 inflation relief bills were proposed, tackling everything from personal income tax, business taxes, to grocery taxes. Some of the bills would be in place for...
Oklahoma House, Senate disagree about inflation relief bills

OKLAHOMA CITY — A senator said Oklahoma representatives have no chance of getting their inflation relief bills passed. There were 15 bills proposed to help Oklahomans deal with inflation but Senate leaders said the House is rushing the process because of a feud between the lower chamber and the governor.
Governor Stitt endorses County Commissioner candidate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt made an appearance in Lawton to endorse a candidate for Comanche County Commissioner for District 3. During his visit to the area Monday, the Governor met with Josh Powers at his gun store. Governor Stitt praised Powers’ experience as a local business owner...
Oklahoma lawmakers seek who to blame for failed Swadley’s contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are seeking who to blame for the failed Swadley’s contract. Monday was round two of the House Special Investigative Committee looking into the contract between the state and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen. Executive Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services,...
Cherokee Nation reverses decision to no longer display Oklahoma flag

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation reversed its decision to remove the Oklahoma state flag from all its properties. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. changed a decision he made nearly two weeks ago to stop the Oklahoma flag from being displayed on all Cherokee Nation properties. Dealing with flak...
Oklahoma teens ask policymakers to not downplay their experiences

Ahmari Sango and Aspen Harrod want to be heard. Too often, the pair of Northwest Oklahoma City teens told StateImpact, voices like theirs are simply ignored by decision makers. In their conversation with StateImpact’s Robby Korth on the cusp of high school graduation, they say there are some encouraging strides...
