THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving is adding another gold medal swimmer to their coaching staff with the hiring of Melanie Margalis on Wednesday. “I am thrilled to have Melanie on board with us,” Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “Her elite level experience and passion for swimming will help continue to grow the success of our team. I am very excited to see her impact on our program.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO