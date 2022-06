Free. Fair. Local. In your Inbox. For librarian Lareka Bailey, blending open mic nights with Juneteenth felt like the right thing to do. “We are proud to celebrate Juneteenth,” she said. “We are recognizing the efforts from our local legends like Opal Lee, from the pastors and the reverence in the community that have spoken so positively about Juneteenth and what it represents for them.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO