ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Engineer who claimed Google AI has thoughts, feelings is placed on leave

By Chris Mills Rodrigo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfVwj_0gB0GqXj00

( The Hill ) – A Google engineer who argued that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) is sentient has been placed on personal leave.

A spokesperson for the company declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the suspension, noting that it is “a longstanding, private personnel matter.”

Multiple news outlets have reported that Blake Lemoine, the senior software engineer from Google’s responsible AI team, violated the company’s confidentiality policy.

Lemoine’s concerns reportedly grew out of his work with Google’s LaMDA model, which he grew to believe was sentient with feelings and emotions.

In a Medium post after he was placed on leave, Lemoine wrote that he sought “a minimal amount of outside consultation” after his managers turned down requests to escalate his concerns.

“When we escalated to the VP in charge of the relevant safety effort they literally laughed in my face and told me that the thing which I was concerned about isn’t the kind of thing which is taken seriously at Google,” Lemoine wrote.

The Google spokesperson told The Hill that Lemoine’s claims about LaMDA being sentient were reviewed and dismissed.

“These systems imitate the types of exchanges found in millions of sentences, and can riff on any fantastical topic — if you ask what it’s like to be an ice cream dinosaur, they can generate text about melting and roaring and so on,” they said. “LaMDA tends to follow along with prompts and leading questions, going along with the pattern set by the user.”

“Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our AI Principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims” the spokesperson added.

While some researchers have suggested that automated systems could reach sentience, the consensus opinion in the space is that the technology has a very long way to go to reach such a point.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘This breaches every principle of human research ethics’: A YouTuber trained an A.I. bot on toxic 4Chan posts then let it loose — and experts aren’t happy

A YouTuber created an A.I. bot based on often noxious discussions from notorious online forum 4Chan and then let it run free and chat with the users on the site. Yannic Kilcher, a machine learning expert, trained the bot to read through 134.5 million posts across three and half years of data from 4Chan’s infamous /pol/ board—short for “politically incorrect,” a hub for conspiracy theories, racism, and sexism.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Ai#Dinosaur
The Next Web

The 3 things an AI must demonstrate to be considered sentient

A Google developer recently decided that one of the company’s chatbots, a large language model (LLM) called LaMBDA, had become sentient. According to a report in the Washington Post, the developer identifies as a Christian and he believes that the machine has something akin to a soul — that it’s become sentient.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

A Google Engineer Claimed His A.I. Was Alive. It Was Just Working as Intended

Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines over the weekend when he went public with claims that the company's machine learning-powered chatbot model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and alive, with the intelligence of a child around 7 or 8 years old. In a Washington Post article, Lemoine said that he became convinced of LaMDA's sentience after the model began expressing fears, including a "very deep fear of being turned off." Soon after Lemoine shared his findings publicly, Google announced that he had been placed on paid leave.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Google suspends engineer who claimed that the company’s LaMDA chatbot has become sentient

Last year at Google I/O, the company introduced its conversational LaMDA AI, short for Language Model for Dialogue Applications. It’s essentially an advanced chatbot that’s meant to take over all different kinds of roles, and so it can pretend to be a paper plane or Pluto you can chat with (both examples used on stage at Google I/O 2021). It looks like the AI is just a tad too good at its job, as a Google engineer says that it has gained sentience and has a self awareness comparable to a seven or eight-year-old. When he presented evidence to superiors, lawyers, and government representatives, the company promptly put the engineer on leave, saying that he is not authorized to share confidential information.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Watched Videos on Facebook

Since the introduction of the Facebook Watch, over 500 million users have watched Facebook videos on a daily basis. And if you belong to that demographic, you will undoubtedly see your watched history pile up. In such a case, decluttering the watchlists is the best way to manage it. Luckily,...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Fed-up boss issues scathing message to lazy Aussies who REFUSE to work as he reveals some of their RIDICULOUS demands: 'People just don't want a job anymore'

A business owner has slammed entitled workers for turning down well-paying jobs because he can't meet their list of unrealistic demands. Marc Neal, who runs the demolition company Demo Pro Australia, has frequently advertised odd jobs for his business on a private Facebook page. He has offered to pay as...
ECONOMY
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy