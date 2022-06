The Newtown Cemetery, one of ares’s most historic cemeteries, is getting rejuvenated — little by little — thanks to a grant through the state of Virginia. The cemetery, which is the final resting place for many of Harrisonburg’s African American residents, was purchased after the Civil War by formerly enslaved Black people who wanted to create a burial place for their loved ones. It’s one of the few Black cemeteries on the National Register and is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register.

