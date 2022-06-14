ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

CAFE strikes partnership to keep fieldworkers protected from heat

 4 days ago

WENATCHEE — In the last two years, COVID-19, wildfire smoke, and the 2021 heat wave have put...

NCWLIFE Evening News June 17th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, East Wenatchee police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles, who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. An Upper Valley man is suspected of trafficking stolen property taken from local cabins that had been secured for the winter. A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody, and, The Forest Service has reopened some of the trails and roads in areas burned by wildfires last summer in Okanogan County.
Wenatchee weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Wenatchee, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mount Vernon weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Mount Vernon, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Overdue travelers located safe in Idaho

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
Washington expects lower K-12 enrollment, rising costs through 2025

(The Center Square) – K-12 enrollment is expected to remain below 2016 levels through at least 2025, according to the Washington State Caseload Forecast Council’s June caseload forecast. Nevertheless, the Office of Financial Management estimates the new forecast will increase state general fund costs by more than $200...
Bells sweep AppleSox with 5-0 win

Bellingham completed a 3-game sweep of Wenatchee at Joe Martin Field last night with a 5-nothing shutout…. Ryan Mullan was the hard-luck loser on the mound for the AppleSox, tossing 5-innings with 7-strikeouts and just allowing 1-run. The “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman, says it’s not that Wenatchee didn’t have scoring chances in the ballgame…
Inslee calls on Washington insurance commissioner to resign

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has called on Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler to resign. "Following Commissioner Kreidler's admission that he treated staff poorly and used inappropriate language in the office, he committed to learning and doing better" Inslee said in a statement to The Center Square Friday. "The events of the last several months demonstrate he is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility. Commissioner Kreidler assured his employees and the public he would work to improve his relationship with staff, but instead he terminated an employee who spoke out about these issues. All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it's my belief we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.
Chelan county public works director earns statewide award

WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s public works director is the state’s county engineer of the year for 2022. Eric Pierson, who’s led the Public Works department for the last seven years, received the honor last week from the Washington State County Road Administration Board. He was nominated for the award by Chelan County commissioners and his own departmental staff.
Bellingham Tops Wenatchee 4-1

Heading into this week’s series against Bellingham, Wenatchee had one of the most prolific offenses in the early season among West Coast League teams. But after two games with the Bells, the AppleSox have managed just one-run on 9-hits…. Bellingham knocked off the ‘Sox for the second-straight night at...
Bus carrying 39 ag workers rolls outside Pateros

A bus carrying 39 agricultural workers rolled in an orchard outside Pateros Thursday afternoon with several people suffering minor injuries. The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. off Highway 153 at about milepost 10. Tonya Vallance, EMS director for Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15, said nine people from the bus were...
Work begins on Icicle Road bridge

Work began today on the Cascade Orchard Bridge deck preservation project. The contractor is moving in concrete barriers, taking the two-lane bridge on Icicle Road in Leavenworth down to one lane, with automated signals utilized to get traffic across the bridge. Motorists should plan for minor traffic delays. Construction on...
East Wenatchee man accused in bomb threat to Chelan County Courthouse

A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man has been accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County Courthouse on Wednesday in order to avoid a scheduled court appearance. Wenatchee police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said this morning Nicholas H. Fulcher was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by East Wenatchee police after briefly attempting to escape.
East Wenatchee pellet-gun prank leads to police response

EAST WENATCHEE — Police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. The teens allegedly fired on another vehicle in the Safeway parking lot on Grant Road about 9 p.m., leading to fears that real firearms might be involved. East Wenatchee police stopped the car outside the Eastmont Lanes bowling alley, and warned people inside not to exit the building while they investigated.
Stolen car report leads to pursuits, arrests in Moses Lake

A car that was stolen in Seattle was tracked by GPS to Moses Lake this week, which led to the vehicle hitting a police car, another vehicle being stolen, two successful deployments of spike strips and a pit maneuver before a man and woman were arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
15 months for driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody. Kelly Diane Gleason, now 36, was found guilty of purposefully striking the man during a dispute over a fender-bender accident last October. Wenatchee police said she turned her vehicle toward the man as he walked away from her car, after his pickup accidentally scraped her while backing out of a space.
