Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been approached about presenting The Primetime Emmys this year. Since the Will Smith slap at the 2022 Oscars in March, Chris Rock has been in in demand, and Deadline says that he has been requested to host the Emmy Awards on NBC in September. Chris has also been asked to host the Oscars again next year. The Rock was also requested to host the Emmys this September, according to the report.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO