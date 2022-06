SANFORD, Fla. – The man accused of killing two people, including a 16-year-old boy, near a Sanford playground in April was indicted on charges stemming from the shooting. Ernst Baptiste was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, unlawful use of two-way communication device and resisting an officer without violence.

