Music

Aly & AJ Raise A Glass of Aperol to Finally Hitting the Road on Tour Again

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHuok_0gAzq5DC00

It’s an exciting festival summer for Aly & AJ . The two are finally getting out and into the sun again after two years of ups and downs, everything from pandemic isolation, to rescheduled tours and family health scares. But the sisters are not only making appearances at a series of the season’s hottest concerts, they’re teaming up with the Italian aperitivo to spread the joy of being together once again with Aperol .

That’s not to say that Aly and AJ Michalka, performing as the duo Aly & AJ , have just been sitting back and sipping spritzes. Last year, they put out first studio album since Insomniac in 2007, the warm and breezy A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun (which was mostly written in 2019, but had been delayed). The two even witnessed the resurgence of their nostalgic power anthem “Potential Breakup Son” on TikTok, and followed it up with an explicit version for now-grown fans of the original.

The two recently performed at BottleRock in Napa Valley, as well as Governor’s Ball in New York City, and will close out their summer by getting on stage at SEA.HEAR.NOW. in Asbury Park, NJ. Nearly 15 years after they came onto the scene as teenagers under Disney’s label, they need no reintroduction. Their fans are ready to rock out to everything old and new, and perhaps share an Aperol Spritz with them along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcThX_0gAzq5DC00

Aperol


Aperol Aperitivo
Aly & AJ spoke to Rolling Stone about finally getting back on the saddle touring, the SoCal-inspired sounds of their latest album, and what, exactly, defines a “song of the summer”.

So why is this the Summer of Aperol for you both?

Aly: We’re actually not huge drinkers ourselves. So when we do drink, it’s usually an Aperol Spritz. We always have Aperol and Campari on our rider, like, it’s literally in our dressing rooms. We even introduced our band and crew to the Aperol Spritz.

AJ: It’s a magical drink.

Aly: I don’t think they even knew what was. Now it’s like, “Aperol Spritz, or Negroni?”. You choose your own adventure [laughs].

AJ: I think it all kind of started in Italy. We were talking about this the other day, but the first Aperol Spritz that was had by us was when Ali got married in Portofino. And I feel like that’s what kicked off the love for it.

Aly: It’s this wonderful, orange-tinted, bubbly drink. I had. my first sip and I was immediately like, “okay, so this is my drink of choice.” When you’re in Italy, and obviously in the summer, it’s just perfect.

These past two years have been such a great time of artistic growth and experimentation for you two, but you’ve also dealt with setbacks like rescheduled tours and isolation. So what does it mean for you to be touring right now? What is your favorite aspect of being on tour?

Aly: It’s a grind. I mean, it’s really tough. We have been touring for years and we really enjoy it. But taking that two year gap from touring because of the pandemic and then coming back into it, it’s kind of shown us that every business has completely changed. When you’re out on the front lines doing what you do, you’re directly affected by it. So Covid has changed everything for us, but at least getting on the stage and performing the shows, that feels the same. If anything, that feels heightened, because fans are so excited to hear live music for the first time in two years that I really think our live show has been really special the last couple of months. We just finished, I think show number 30? And BottleRock was an absolute blast. You know, Ali and I are kind of new to the festival scene, so to be able to play some of these outdoor venues really feels like it’s fitting for the type of album we made. There’s something about A Touch of the Beat and the color scheme and the backdrop that I feel has brought a lot of joy and excitement and love to all these random spots that we’ve been heading up over the last two months.

A Touch of the Beat has very SoCal, Seventies-inspired, invigorating vibes to it. Why did you reach for that kind of sound when you were putting together the record?

Aly: I think we were very much in that headspace. This was all before the pandemic hit, too. There was this joyfulness behind the songwriting process and the collaborations that we had going on with the co-writers that we were working with. We did a lot of writing in Los Angeles and Denver specifically. And then obviously when everything shut down, we had this full record that was pretty much ready to go, or just needed to be recorded. It was, I think, this nice reprieve from all of the hopelessness and the isolation that everybody was experiencing at home. It was this kind of wonderful juxtaposition that we had this record that was really happy and joyful, with this time in our country and around the world where everybody felt alone and unsure of what the future held. So it was the the perfect meeting of key moments for us, really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5GRI_0gAzq5DC00

Aperol

That makes a lot of sense, because I know you’ve also said in the past that you feel very close with your fans. You’d probably grab a drink with them. Have you had any particularly memorable or funny fan experiences over the past few months?

AJ: We do have a lot of really special encounters with our fans.

Aly: We had two fans proposed right in front of us, which was really lovely. That was really nice. That was the first we’ve had someone propose on stage before in the past. A lot of the fans know my dog Bixby, so he’s become a little mini celebrity, which cracks me up. If I’m at a meet and greet, some people go to greet him too [laughs]. We’ve had many wonderful moments that are really touching, and very personal and brave in terms of fans sharing their journey with us. Or their struggles too, maybe coming out to their family members, or overcoming suicide. I think those are just incredible moments for us to stop and realize that this is really the reason why we make this music. Obviously, we want to put out music that feels good for us to perform, but at the end of the day, it is really about how it affects the fans.

Then how does it feel to have this entirely new generation experience your music through something like TikTok?

Aly: I mean, it’s wild.

AJ: It’s pretty wild. We weren’t expecting this kind of new life with our old music. It just shows that the music we wrote years ago still matters to people now, which makes us feel incredibly well as songwriters. I also think that people are now really getting to know and love the new material, which is special as we continue to grow as writers and performers. People are really accepting of the new music. We end every show with “Potential Breakup Song” as an ode to the TikTok craze, especially with the new and improved version. It’s a special ending to the set. But I can tell people are really yearning for the new stuff, too.

The Aperol Spritz is such a classic summer drink, especially to go along with your summer setlist. Why do you think people are so obsessed with finding the song of the summer, and what do you think defines one?

Aly: It’s a song that makes you feel good, something that you want to put on when you’re driving in your car to the beach or when you’re laying out with your friends having a drink. But there always is, like you said, a song of the summer. I do feel like a lot of songs on this record feel like that, especially for our fans. They’re very much like an uplifting “get out in the sun, have a great day”-kind of vibe.

AJ: And you can’t really seek it out, either. It’s a song that has to come about in an awesome, organic way. I felt like even our “Pretty Places” is the perfect kind of summer song, and this was five years ago. We always knew it was a really special song, and we just held on to it. Now we feel like it’s the star of A Touch of the Beat, and it opens the show. Our fans have really latched onto that song, and I do believe that it’s become a summer anthem for Aly & AJ fans.

When you’re performing together, you have such great energy, and you really feed off of each other. After all these years, is there anything that still surprises you about working with each other?

Aly: I don’t know. Not a lot. Nothing surprises us because we’ve been doing this for so long. But every once in a while, you know, there might be a vocal riff or an ad lib that one of us tries that night that we’re like, “oh, that’s great”. Something that came out of absolutely nowhere. Or something we wrote. Or a melody line that will kind of throw us, but in a good way.

AJ: We still get impressed by each other. Which I think is good to always keep that alive.

If you had to describe a song off of A Touch of the Beat as a cocktail, which one would be the Aperol Spritz?

Aly: What’s interesting is in the “Don’t Need Nothing” video, we have a whole array of drinks and cake, and we actually had Aperol and Campari that show up in the music video. So for sure “Don’t Need Nothing”. It’s kind of amazing that we had that set up in that video before [this partnership]. We also already knew how to make the perfect Aperol Spritz, like the 3-2-1 [three parts Prosecco , two parts Aperol , one part soda]. You can’t do the wrong ratio on the items or else you’ll have a messed up spritz. So now we’re kind of like, spritz bartenders.

AJ: We were doing the Zoom cocktail hour thing a lot during the pandemic, and when we really got into it, Aperol Spritz would be a go-to. But the baking bread thing, and some of those other pandemic hobbies, those completely fell by the wayside [laughs].

Rina Sawayama has premiered a rousing new music video for her single, "This Hell." In the clip, directed by Ali Kurr, the singer attends her own cowboy-themed wedding and afterparty, complete with line dancing and shots. "It was amazing to get back together with director Ali Kurr for the video for 'This Hell,'" Sawayama said in a statement. "We always like to tell engaging stories through film together so this one was about love and community in the face of hatred and dissent." "This Hell" is the lead single from Sawayama's forthcoming sophomore album, Hold...
The Foo Fighters have announced the initial slate of guests for their tribute concerts to late drummer Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles. The lineup for the London gig will boast Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins' Chevy Metal bandmates. Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be on hand for a special appearance. Many of those artists will appear at the Los Angeles gig as well, along with Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Gene...
Chance the Rapper has dropped a new single, "The Highs & The Lows," featuring Joey Bada$$ and produced by DexLvL. The track arrived with a Venice and Paris-set music video directed by the rapper alongside filmmaker Troy Gueno. "The Highs & The Lows," Chance's latest interdisciplinary work, debuted at Art Basel in Switzerland earlier this week. The song and accompanying artwork is a collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga. Chance will showcase the piece at The Dusable Museum of African American History during his Juneeteenth celebration and BBQ on Sunday, June 19. The music...
In the self-directed music video for his single "Banking on Me," Gunna shares some wise words of advice. "When you first start to meet a person and you start liking them and shit – the vibe be good – but you want it to last, you wanna spread it out," he tells a woman sitting in his passenger seat. "I love when I go out of town cause it give us a lil time to come back to you. I be missing you." But as the video reveals, distance doesn't necessarily make the heart...
State Champs dove into nine songs during the band's appearance on our Twitch channel on Wednesday. The group performed fan favorites like "Elevated" and "Secrets," along with newer songs from their new album Kings of the New Age, from "Outta My Head" to the country-tinged "Act Like That" with Mitchell Tenpenny. Kings of the New Age marks the pop punk group's fifth album. "The main idea with this album, as opposed to [2018's] Living Proof, was to take ourselves way less seriously, have a lot more fun, and show the youthful side of us,"...
To say we're ready for Greta Gerwig's Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film's protagonist, and Gerwig's Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it's giving full camp, full cringe. We're not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we're already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration's scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee hosted its first televised hearing last Thursday, reminding nearly 20 million viewers of the viciousness of the riot and how former President Trump inspired it. The second hearing, which was held on Monday, focused on the Big Lie that the election was stolen,...
The man accused of gunning down Nipsey Hussle doesn't deny he shot the celebrated rapper in a stunning strip-mall slaying three years ago — only that it was a premeditated act that also involved the attempted murders of two other men, his lawyer said Wednesday in an opening statement that shed new light on how the long-awaited murder trial likely will unfold. "This is a case about the heat of passion," public defender Aaron Jansen told jurors in a Los Angeles courtroom. "On March 31, 2019, Eric Ronald Holder Jr. shot and killed Nipsey...
The advertisement is slugged: "Unleashing 'Hell-Fire.'" It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: "All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm" — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
It's primary season, but there was a special election in Texas on Tuesday in which Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez to secure a spot in Congress. The result is significant because the state's 34th District had been blue, with Democrat Filemon Vega retiring this year to force the special election to carry out the remainder of his term. Flores' victory in South Texas is another sign the party is losing ground with the state's Hispanic population. It's also significant because Flores has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the United States...
"Coup memo" author John Eastman knew that he and former President Trump's scheme to get Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 election was illegal, and said so in front of Trump, according to testimony played during the Jan. 6 committee's hearing on Thursday. "Did John Eastman ever admit in front of the president that his proposal would violate the Electoral Count Act?" investigators asked Greg Jacob, Pence's former legal counsel. "I believe he did on the fourth," Jacob replied. The third January 6 hearing gets underway with a clip of Greg Jacob, former...
Two American volunteers fighting in Ukraine appear to have been captured by Russia last week, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone. Both men are U.S. military veterans and volunteered to fight with Ukraine's International Territorial Defense Force, or foreign legion, according to the sources. A foreign volunteer serving in the unit the two Americans were accompanying provided specific details about the incident that led to their capture during a battle near Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, on June 9th. The volunteer spoke to Rolling Stone on condition that his name and nationality not be revealed. "Our...
John Eastman, the former Trump lawyer who authored the "coup memo" instructing Mike Pence to block the certification of the Electoral College on Jan. 6, knew the Supreme Court was engaged in a "heated fight" about whether to entertain the president's efforts to challenge the election results, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. "So the odds are not based on the legal merits but an assessment of the justices' spines, and I understand that there is a heated fight underway," Eastman wrote to pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro on Dec. 24 about filing paperwork...
Ozzy Osbourne is back home after going through a surgery that his wife Sharon said was "really going to determine the rest of his life." On Wednesday, the rock legend shared a health update for fans saying he was recovering from the surgery at home. "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," he wrote on Instagram. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery." The update straight from Ozzy comes a day...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Real talk: you know you are going to get that crystal, some rainbow gear for the Pride parade, those sunglasses for your upcoming trip to Bali, something to wear to your cousin's wedding, and a new bag of coffee beans because returning to that commute and the office at 9 a.m. after two-plus years of #WFH in your sweats (oh that reminds me: also must replace those joggers) has been brutal. And...
Oklahoma Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's quest for freedom continued Wednesday when a cadre of lawyers and lawmakers assembled in the Oklahoma House of Representatives Press Room to present the findings of a new independent investigation into his case. Glossip has been on Death Row for 25 years for the 1997 murder-for-hire of his boss, hotel owner Barry Van Treese, a crime he says he did not commit. He's accused of hiring Justin Sneed to undertake the crime; Sneed is serving life in prison. The investigation, which launched in February, was undertaken pro-bono by...
Jose Flores Jr. dreamed of being a police officer because he wanted to protect people. But the 10-year-old's life was cut short when he, 18 of his classmates, and two teachers were killed in the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School. Now, Jose's uncle, Christopher Salazar, tells Rolling Stone he is looking to uphold his nephew's legacy of wanting to protect others by holding law enforcement to account for the failures he says he witnessed during the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.  Salazar was among the group of parents and other loved ones who...
The freedom of love and dance is exactly what Icona Pop and Ultra Naté channel on their "You're Free" collab, a reimagining of Naté's "Free" to celebrate the "classic" song's 25th anniversary. The refreshed version is sure to be a club staple. Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt used to play the Naté track in clubs even before they formed their duo. "It is the ultimate expression of what we want Icona Pop to represent; freedom to be whoever you want to be, live life to the fullest, and have fun," the women said about...
Rolling Stone

