The Milwaukee Brewers have 10 days to decide what to do with Cain. In short, they have three options. If the Milwaukee Brewers place Cain on waivers, he could be claimed by any other MLB club. However, given the fact that he is hitting just .179/.231.234 this season, that might be unlikely. If Cain is not claimed, the Brewers would need his consent to assign him to one of their minor league affiliates. Players with more than five years of MLB experience have earned this right. If he refuses an assignment to the minors, the Brewers must release him or keep him on the major league roster.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO