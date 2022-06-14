ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Gas station manager fired for mistakenly setting gas to 69 cents per gallon

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omV4T_0gAzbrRu00
Chevron Acquires Renewable Energy Corp in $3.15 Billion Deal Brandon Bell/Getty Images

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The manager of a Northern California gas station was fired after he accidentally set the gas price to 69 cents a gallon.

John Szczecina, who served as the manager for a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, said he mistakenly placed the decimal in the wrong spot and that the price was supposed to be $6.99 a gallon.

"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah, it's my fault," Szczecina told ABC News Fresno station KFSN.

The pricing error reportedly cost the gas station $16,000, as hundreds of drivers capitalized on the mistake and filled their tanks.

Szczecina told KFSN he's worried the station owners will sue him for lost revenue, revealing that his family created a GoFundMe to help repay them.

According to auto club AAA, nationwide gas prices recently reached $5 a gallon for the first time.

Drivers in California are paying much higher prices for gas -- an average of $6.43 per gallon -- than the national average.

Gas prices have skyrocketed in the last few months, pinching the pockets of millions of Americans who are struggling to fill their tanks amid inflation costs.

More motorists are also poised to hit the road as the busy summer season gets

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘An Honest Mistake’: Rancho Cordova Gas Station Manager Fired For Selling 69 Cent Gas Receives Outpouring Of Support

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Rancho Cordova gas station manager fired for accidentally selling 69-cent gas and costing his company thousands of dollars is now receiving attention from people across the country wanting to help him. As of Thursday night, John Szczecina’s family’s GoFundMe account had received more than 800 donations for a total nearing the $20,000 figure listed as the goal. That’s the amount of money his gas station said he cost them in lost revenue when he accidentally set the gas price at 69 cents for several hours. “So, wow, I’m overwhelmed,” Szczecina said. “I’m like, wow.” He added, “I think...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTLA.com

$4,000 per square foot? The California ZIP codes with shockingly expensive homes

In most parts of the country, you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for $1,500. In some pockets of California, that won’t even pay for one square foot of a home. The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But the median price is higher than that in 925 California ZIP codes according to Redfin data shared with Nexstar. In 18 ZIP codes, the price per square foot even topped $1,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Traffic
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Traffic
KSBW.com

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California State Water Resources Control Board has granted Santa Cruz an exemption from newly approved emergency water use restrictions, the city announced Wednesday. According to the city's water department, existing conservation measures exceed the goals required under stage 2 of the state's Water Shortage...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
FOX40

Natomas three alarm fire destroys several homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at 5301 East Commerce Way in Natomas on Wednesday destroyed eight condominium units that were under construction, according to the Sacramento Fire Department Frank Sabia, who witnessed the fire, said that the heat was so intense that it melted his cars side mirrors that was parked almost 40-feet from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Shell Gas#Abc News#Americans
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Car Drifts Off Road, Overturns Into Water Near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A person died after crashing into a slough near Stockton early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 12:30 a.m., a car that was heading westbound on Lower Jones Road drifted off the road just north of Whiskey Slough. Exactly what prompted the driver to drift off the road is unclear, but the vehicle ended up overturned in the water. Manteca Fire water rescue crew responded to the scene and found one person dead. The name of the person has not been released at this point in the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
news24-680.com

Fire In Concord Condominium Complex Tuesday

A fire in a condominium unit at a complex in the 5000 block of Valley Crest Drive in Concord brought firefighters on the run Tuesday, prompting evacuations and forcing crews to vent the roofline after the blaze reportedly worked its way into an attic space. There were no reports of...
CONCORD, CA
WGAU

Union: Apple workers at Maryland store vote 2-1 to organize

TOWSON, Md. — (AP) — More than 100 employees of an Apple store in a suburb of Baltimore voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Saturday, joining a growing U.S. push across tech, retail and service industries to organize for greater workplace protections, a union said. The...
TOWSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX40

Motorcyclist dies in Grass Valley after falling off edge of road: CHP

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcycle rider died in Grass Valley on Monday after falling off the edge Allison Ranch Road when they were unable to make their way around a right hand bend, according to CHP Grass Valley. Officers arrived on scene at 7:50 p.m. where they found the rider unresponsive and began […]
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Escalon School Worker And Former Fire Chief Killed In Crash Caused By Alleged Drunk Driver

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A beloved Escalon school worker was killed in a violent crash caused by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old suspect was driving under the influence on Jack Tone Road, southeast of Stockton on Saturday night when he crashed into another driver head-on going 100 miles an hour. In the other car was Kurt Pettitt, 56, a maintenance and transportation employee in Escalon Unified. With him were a passenger and two dogs. All four were ejected from the vehicle. Pettitt was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger suffered moderate injuries. The conditions of the dogs are unknown. According to the Escalon Times, Pettitt was also assistant chief of the Collegeville Fire Department. The alleged DUI driver was arrested.
ESCALON, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Marysville on gun related charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two criminal street gang members were arrested on weapons related charges at the Cigar Box in Marysville on Thursday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Sanchez, 22, of Marysville, and Jose Orozco, 23, of Olivehurst, were arrested during a Yuba-Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation. Sanchez...
MARYSVILLE, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy