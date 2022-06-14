ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer Reports Additional Data on PAXLOVID™ Supporting Upcoming New Drug Application Submission to U.S. FDA

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

In the EPIC-SR study of PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets), the novel primary endpoint of self-reported, sustained alleviation of all symptoms for four consecutive days was not met, as previously reported. Data from standard-risk patients, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, while not all statistically significant, are supportive...

People

FDA Approves New Drug to Treat Alopecia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug called baricitinib, an oral tablet that can restore hair growth, the agency announced Monday. The drug, made by U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, is intended to be a treatment for people with alopecia areata. The skin disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans, is the second most common cause of hair loss and can leave people with patchy bald spots or the complete loss of all hair. For some, the condition only lasts for a few months before growing back, but for others it is permanent.
Daily Mail

Fauci has COVID: Biden's pandemic tsar, 81, is struck down with virus and claims he has had no recent contact with the president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who President Joe Biden tapped as his pandemic tsar, has come down with covid. The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Fauci, 81, tested positive for the virus on a rapid antigen test but has not had any recent contact with the president or any other senior officials.
MedicalXpress

Gabapentin may cut opioid needs for oral mucositis pain during radiotherapy

For patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, higher doses of gabapentin are well tolerated and associated with delayed time to first opioid use for additional pain control during radiotherapy (RT), according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Network Open.
Benzinga

Pennsylvania Options For Wellness Launches Rick Simpson Oil In Its Pennsylvania-Based Dispensary Locations

Pennsylvania Options for Wellness, Inc. launched Rick Simpson Oil under its "Vytal Options" brand of products in its Pennsylvania-based dispensary locations. The development of this product was announced after PA Options for Wellness/"Vytal Options" saw an increase in demand for a competitively priced RSO product. directions. The full extract cannabis...
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Jumped 5% Today

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares surged Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. What To Know: In an effort to tame rising inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, representing the most aggressive rate hike since 1994. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances...
Benzinga

High Tide Launching Cabana Cannabis Branded White Label Products In Ontario This Fall

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) has confirmed that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario will begin sales of Cabana Cannabis Co. branded shatter, THC gummies, pre-rolls, and full-spectrum multicannabinoid tinctures and softgels in the fall of 2022. This confirmation comes as a result of the licensed producers with whom the company has entered into white label agreements having received approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to list their initial Cabana Cannabis Co. branded products as part of the OCS' Fall Product Call for 2022. The initial lineup of Cabana Cannabis Co. products, and the licensed producers who have respectively manufactured and received OCS approval for such products, are as follows:
POLITICO

FDA moves closer to readying Covid-19 vaccines for babies, toddlers

Presented by The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) — FDA is poised to green-light Covid-19 vaccines for babies and toddlers. Will regulators endorse Moderna’s vaccines for older kids, too?. — The Senate HELP Committee is set to mark up its FDA user fee reauthorization package today. — FDA...
biospace.com

Report: Merck Looks into Possible Buyout of Seagen

Pharmaceutical giant Merck is exploring a possible purchase of biotech company Seagen, according to The Wall Street Journal. No deal is imminent, sources told the publication, noting the challenge of regulatory approval. If Merck does not go through with the purchase, the companies could reach a marketing deal. Merck has...
contagionlive.com

FDA Authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines for Children 6 Months and Older

Following VRBPAC recommendations earlier this week, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were FDA-authorized for children as young as 6 months. Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized expanding the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old.
biospace.com

FDA Sets Hearing Date for Covis' Beleaguered Preterm Birth Drug

On Tuesday, Covis Pharma GmbH announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted the company a hearing for its controversial pre-term birth prevention drug Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection). Makena was previously marketed by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Covis in October 2020. Makena is an injectable progestin...
biospace.com

MorphoSys Adds HIBio to Busy Collaboration Week

MorphoSys is having a busy week after entering an equity participation agreement with Human Immunology Biosciences (HIBio) two days after signing a supply agreement and clinical collaboration with Pfizer and Incyte. MorphoSys signed an equity participation and licensing deal with HIBio to develop and commercialize two cancer drug candidates: felzartamab...
biospace.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designations to VBI, Hepion Cancer Drugs

Courtesy Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images. VBI Vaccines and Hepion Pharmaceuticals received Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday for their experimental cancer drugs. Orphan Drug Designations are granted for drugs that show promise for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of orphan diseases, which in the U.S....
Medical News Today

Atopic dermatitis: FDA approves Dupixent to treat young children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat atopic dermatitis in children ages 6 months to 5 years old. Dupixent is already approved to treat this skin condition in adults and children ages 6-17. This FDA approval marks the first time the agency greenlighted a biologic medication...
Nature.com

Onasemnogene abeparvovec for presymptomatic infants with three copies of SMN2 at risk for spinal muscular atrophy: the Phase III SPR1NT trial

Most children with biallelic SMN1 deletions and three SMN2 copies develop spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2. SPR1NT (NCT03505099), a Phase III, multicenter, single-arm trial, investigated the efficacy and safety of onasemnogene abeparvovec for presymptomatic children with biallelic SMN1 mutations treated within six postnatal weeks. Of 15 children with three SMN2 copies treated before symptom onset, all stood independently before 24"‰months (P"‰<"‰0.0001; 14 within normal developmental window), and 14 walked independently (P"‰<"‰0.0001; 11 within normal developmental window). All survived without permanent ventilation at 14"‰months; ten (67%) maintained body weight (â‰¥3rd WHO percentile) without feeding support through 24"‰months; and none required nutritional or respiratory support. No serious adverse events were considered treatment-related by the investigator. Onasemnogene abeparvovec was effective and well-tolerated for presymptomatic infants at risk of SMA type 2, underscoring the urgency of early identification and intervention.
