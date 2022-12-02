ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home Collection Is Getting Festive for the Holidays

By Latifah Muhammad
 2 days ago

Wanda June Home is getting festive for the holidays. Miranda Lambert added several holiday pieces to her popular home line sold exclusively at Walmart .

The newly added items include dessert plates , mugs , place mats , table runners , stemless wine glasses , throw pillows and more featuring cute little holiday phrases such as “ Naughty Is the New Nice ” and “Santa I Can Explain.”

Wanda June Home has received rave reviews from customers. The collection, which was unveiled on June 14, is designed to help create a “warm, comfortable, casual gathering place where everyone can feel at home.”

Inspired by three generations of warm and sassy Southern hospitality, Wanda June Home by Lambert is named after the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer’s mother Beverly June Lambert and her grandma Wanda Louise Coker, who taught her everything she knows about entertaining and welcoming guests. From three generations of warm, Southern hospitality, Wanda June is a brand inspired by memories.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, a.k.a. Nonny. They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” says Lambert. “The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”

Wanda June Home features more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home décor items priced from $12.97-$170, although most of the pieces are under $30. This inaugural collection is designed to mix, match and collect, featuring tabletop essentials inspired by Lambert’s own Southwestern retro farm kitchen, such as the Vintage Stripe Porcelain Dish Set ($39.97) , fun and feisty barware, including the Saucy Sippers Stainless Steel Stemless Set ($20.98) , and home décor that features Lambert’s take on Southern charm.

Shop items from the collection below.

Wanda June Home Holly Express 8.5-Inch Dessert Plates, Set of 4 $16.97 Buy Now 1

From cakes to cookies, pies and other holiday delights, these Holly Express dessert plates from Wanda June Home will be a jolly addition to any holiday table.

Wanda June Home Wanda Santa's Fuel 15-Ounce Stoneware Mug 5-piece Set with Metal Rack $26.97 Buy Now 1

Wanda June’s holiday mugs are perfectly sized for eggnog, hot chocolate and other seasonal beverages. An easy-to-clean metal rack comes included with the five-piece set of 15-ounce mugs.

Wanda June Home Santa's Saloon 18 Oz. Stemless Wine Glass Set, Set of 4 $22.97
Buy Now 1

Toast to the holidays with these stemless wine glasses! The set for four 18-ounce glasses feature playful phrases such as “Tipsy and Bright,” “Resting Grinch Face,” “Closer to Jolly With Every Sip” and “Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle.”

Wanda June Home Swiss Knot Fabric 4-Piece Placemat Set $12.98 Buy Now 1

Make your table even more lively with these Wanda June place mats featuring a charming design. The set includes four 14-inch x 19-inch placement mats made from 100% cotton.

Wanda June Home Naughty Nice Pillow, 14-inch x22-inch $20 Buy Now 1

Make a style statement with this “Naughty Is the New Nice” throw pillow in classic holiday plaid. The decorative pillow measures 14 x 22 inches.

Wanda June Home Wanda June Home Dear Santa Coir Mat, Multicolor, 18-inches x 30-inches $12.88 Buy Now 1

Your guests (and maybe even Santa) will get a kick out of this witty doormat. The Dear Santa 18-inch x 30-inch door mat is made from coir with PVC backing and designed for indoor or outdoor use.

Vintage Stripe 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware $39.97 Buy Now 1

A mix of trendy and nostalgic, the Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert Vintage Stripe 12-piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set is a head-turner. It’s made from porcelain and features hand-painted, vintage-inspired patterns that add a ‘70s mod style to your tabletop. The pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe.

Wanda June Home Where Dreams Are Made Blue 2.3-Quart Stoneware Casserole Dish $34.88 Buy Now 1

Serve up a signature chili dish, mama’s casserole, and more! The 2.3-quart casserole dish with a matching glass lid bakes and browns evenly, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe and oven safe up to 450 degrees (350 degrees with lid). This stoneware baker is a charming, oven-to-table piece with country -style designs making an easy-going but impressive statement.

Wanda June Home Novelty Porcelain Pedestal Cake Stand $24.97 Buy Now 1

Let them eat cake! This durable, 10-inch porcelain cake stand is made for everyday baking and special celebrations. Available in blue and orange, this vibrant confection item features a flat top decorated with a sassy surprise that reveals itself after the last slice is gone.

Wanda June Home Novelty Porcelain Pedestal Cake Stand $24.88 Buy Now 1

For baking delicious casseroles, creamy potatoes, lasagnas, cakes and more, the Big Mistake Orange 11-inch Stoneware Baker Dish gets the job done. It features a thick stoneware build ensuring lasting durability to bake delectable dishes for years.

Wanda June Home Game On Assorted 18-ounce Stoneware Camper Mugs $19.84 Buy Now 1

The Game On 18-ounce mug set are kitchen must-haves that can perk up any mood, any time. Each durable mug features a wide mouth for convenient sipping and a sturdy handle for a safe and comfortable grip when drinking.

Wanda June Home Textured Zig Zag Pillow $20.88 Buy Now 1

Add an eye-catching pattern and an extra-comfy accent to your bedroom, living room or another space. The 18-inch x 18-inch pillow features a richly textured, cotton-blend with contrasting zig-zag design on the face and a smooth solid fabric on the back.

Wanda June Home Persian Shag with Fringe Area Rug $85 Buy Now 1

This Persian Shag with Fringe Area Rug offers a stylish and modern update on a traditional motif, with a plush shag construction that delivers cozy softness under your feet and an inviting feel for any space.

