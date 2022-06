Detectives from the Fort Worth Gang Unit are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a minor to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Officers arrived in the 2100 block of Oak Hill Road around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving calls of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. They believe he was shot in the 2200 block of East Loop 820.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO