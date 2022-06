In addition to its general resources, which include a free consultation with a cancer information specialist (800-227-2345) and financial support for lodging and transportation to treatment, the American Cancer Society offers people with pancreatic cancer specific information on early detection, warning signs, prevention and more. Downloadable PDFs include information on pancreatic cancer treatment options, survival rates, steps to take after treatment, living as a cancer survivor and follow-up care to live well and monitor the possibility of a second cancer.

