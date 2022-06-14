ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pain in New York for a Dominican police officer murdered by his former partner

Cover picture for the articleDominican NYPD police officer Ariana Reyes-Gomez, 31, died this Monday after her former partner showed up to her at their apartment. Their heated argument left their three-year-old son without his mother and his father behind bars. After committing the crime, Argenis de Jess Bez, who was also a Dominican,...

#Dominican#Murder#Police#Nypd#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
