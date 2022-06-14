Pain in New York for a Dominican police officer murdered by his former partner

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 that police are looking for an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting that killed an 11-year-old.The unidentified 14-year-old was allegedly the shooter, and the 18-year-old is said to have been driving a scooter the suspects were seen riding.Neither suspect is in custody.READ MORE: Father of 11-year-old stray-bullet victim Kyhara Tay says he wants shooter "to suffer in pain"Kyhara Tay was hit by a stray bullet while walking down the street Monday afternoon.Residents of the Longwood section of the Bronx continue to visit the crime scene. Veronica Mack was there with her granddaughter Thursday."Honestly, I thought that it would bother her, coming over here. I was skeptical about bringing her, but before we went into the nail salon, I explained to her what had happened and stuff like that and she was like, wow. And then her uncle just lost a friend to gun violence, like, three weeks ago," Mack said.A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.

BRONX, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO