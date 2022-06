During a recent meeting, the Dorchester County Council proclaimed June 19 a local holiday to commemorate the federal freeing of enslaved people following the Civil War. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of legal slavery in the United States. The date was chosen because on June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his regiment arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell the locals — including the population of enslaved African Americans — that slavery had been abolished throughout the South. Their arrival effectively freed the enslaved people, though President Abraham Lincoln had declared all slaves in Confederate states free in the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO