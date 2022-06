Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Author James Paterson issued a straightforward apology today for comments he recently made to the Sunday Times. Patterson, who is 75, started by admitting what he said and apologizing for it: “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.” Here is the full statement he issued today: I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being...

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO