If you’re the one at the campsite who’s always struggling to get their tent pitched properly, then you should consider an instant tent. They only take minutes to set up, thanks to their pre-attached tent poles and intuitive design. You simply extend the poles, lock them in place, and you are ready to camp. In fact, some of these tents are so simple you probably won’t need to look at the instruction manual. I was able to test six different models to see which ones covered a variety of camping styles and had quick setups. With one of the best instant tents in your kit, you can spend more time enjoying the trip and less time figuring out which tent poles go where.

